Happy Birthday, Rihanna – The Caribbean queen turns 37

Today, the world celebrates the birthday of one of the most influential women of our time—Robyn “Rihanna” Fenty. More than a global superstar, she is an icon of resilience, innovation, and Caribbean pride.

As she turns 37, we reflect on her extraordinary journey—one that has shattered ceilings, and broken barriers, and paved the way for generations of women, particularly Caribbean women, to dream beyond borders.

Rihanna’s birthday comes just days after her boyfriend and father of her two children, A$AP Rocky, was acquitted of charges stemming from a 2021 incident in which he was accused of firing a handgun at a former friend on a Hollywood street. On Tuesday, jurors in Los Angeles deliberated for about three hours before finding the 36-year-old rapper, fashion mogul, and actor not guilty of two felony counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm.

From the moment she burst onto the scene with Pon de Replay in 2005, it was clear Rihanna was a force to be reckoned with. Over the years, she has built a musical legacy, securing nine Grammy Awards, 12 Billboard Music Awards, and 13 American Music Awards, including the prestigious Icon Award. Her genre-defying artistry has earned her seven MTV Video Music Awards, including the esteemed Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, solidifying her status as a transformative figure in the industry. She is the best-selling female recording artist of the 21st century by Guinness World Records and the highest-certified female digital single artist by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

From beauty to high fashion

Beyond music, Rihanna has showcased remarkable business acumen and a dedication to inclusivity. With the launch of Fenty Beauty in 2017, she revolutionized the cosmetics industry by ensuring that women of all shades, particularly Black women, could find foundation colors that truly matched their skin tones. Her commitment to diversity and representation set a new industry standard, forcing beauty brands to acknowledge and cater to a broader spectrum of consumers.

In 2019, she made history again by founding the luxury fashion house FENTY under LVMH, becoming the first Black woman to lead a luxury brand within the prestigious French conglomerate. This monumental achievement underscored her influence not just as an entertainer but as a business pioneer reshaping high fashion’s exclusivity. Her success as an entrepreneur propelled her to billionaire status in 2022. As of 2024, she has a net worth of US$1.4 billion and is one of two Caribbean natives on the list of global Black billionaires, alongside Jamaica’s Michael Lee-Chin.

A legacy beyond entertainment

Rihanna’s success has never been just about personal accolades. Through the Clara Lionel Foundation, established in 2012, she has championed global education, emergency response programs, and healthcare initiatives in underserved communities. Her philanthropy has touched lives worldwide, proving that her impact extends far beyond entertainment and business.

In 2021, as Barbados transitioned into a republic after nearly 400 years of British rule, Rihanna was named a National Hero—an honor that recognized her immense contributions to music, business, and the pride and identity of her homeland. As Prime Minister Mia Mottley bestowed the title upon her, she cemented her place as a beacon of Caribbean excellence, reminding the world that small island girls can, indeed, rule the world.