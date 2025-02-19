A$AP Rocky Acquitted of Charges for Firing Handgun at Former Friend

A$AP Rocky was acquitted on Tuesday after being accused of firing a handgun at a former friend on a Hollywood street in 2021. Jurors in Los Angeles deliberated for about three hours before finding the 36-year-old rapper, fashion mogul, and actor not guilty of two felony counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm. Had he been convicted, Rocky could have faced over 24 years in prison.

The case stemmed from a confrontation between Rocky and his former friend, A$AP Relli, in which Relli claimed Rocky fired two shots at him after a scuffle on November 6, 2021. One of the shots reportedly grazed Relli’s knuckle, though he was not seriously injured.

Throughout the trial, Rocky maintained his innocence, and his legal team argued that the gun he fired was a prop weapon that only discharged blanks, which he had been carrying for security. They claimed Rocky used the gun to warn Relli, who was allegedly attacking another member of their crew. On the other hand, prosecutors contended that the two had been in a heated dispute, which led to the shooting.

The jury was told that Rocky believed there was a real threat to his safety or his friends, and the use of force was justified in that context. Jurors were also left to consider whether they believed Rocky’s claim about the gun being a prop and whether it was fired out of self-defense.

Despite the serious nature of the charges, Rocky opted not to testify during the trial. Rihanna, his long-time partner, attended the proceedings intermittently and even brought their young children to the courtroom during the closing arguments, which prosecutors suggested was an attempt to influence the jury. However, the jury ultimately sided with Rocky, delivering a not guilty verdict.

- Advertisement -

This decision comes at a pivotal moment in Rocky’s career. As a three-time Grammy nominee, he has a packed year ahead, with plans to headline the Rolling Loud music festival in March and take on a high-profile role at the Met Gala in May. Additionally, Rocky is set to star in Spike Lee’s film Highest 2 Lowest, slated for release in early summer.

The verdict means Rocky can move forward with his career, free from the threat of imprisonment.