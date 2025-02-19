Entertainment

A$AP Rocky Acquitted of Charges for Firing Handgun at Former Friend

A$AP Rocky Acquitted of Charges for Firing Handgun at Former Friend
Throughout the trial, Rocky maintained his innocence, and his legal team argued that the gun he fired was a prop weapon that only discharged blanks
By Jovani Davis

A$AP Rocky was acquitted on Tuesday after being accused of firing a handgun at a former friend on a Hollywood street in 2021. Jurors in Los Angeles deliberated for about three hours before finding the 36-year-old rapper, fashion mogul, and actor not guilty of two felony counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm. Had he been convicted, Rocky could have faced over 24 years in prison.

The case stemmed from a confrontation between Rocky and his former friend, A$AP Relli, in which Relli claimed Rocky fired two shots at him after a scuffle on November 6, 2021. One of the shots reportedly grazed Relli’s knuckle, though he was not seriously injured.

Throughout the trial, Rocky maintained his innocence, and his legal team argued that the gun he fired was a prop weapon that only discharged blanks, which he had been carrying for security. They claimed Rocky used the gun to warn Relli, who was allegedly attacking another member of their crew. On the other hand, prosecutors contended that the two had been in a heated dispute, which led to the shooting.

The jury was told that Rocky believed there was a real threat to his safety or his friends, and the use of force was justified in that context. Jurors were also left to consider whether they believed Rocky’s claim about the gun being a prop and whether it was fired out of self-defense.

Despite the serious nature of the charges, Rocky opted not to testify during the trial. Rihanna, his long-time partner, attended the proceedings intermittently and even brought their young children to the courtroom during the closing arguments, which prosecutors suggested was an attempt to influence the jury. However, the jury ultimately sided with Rocky, delivering a not guilty verdict.

- Advertisement -

This decision comes at a pivotal moment in Rocky’s career. As a three-time Grammy nominee, he has a packed year ahead, with plans to headline the Rolling Loud music festival in March and take on a high-profile role at the Met Gala in May. Additionally, Rocky is set to star in Spike Lee’s film Highest 2 Lowest, slated for release in early summer.

The verdict means Rocky can move forward with his career, free from the threat of imprisonment.

 

More Stories

Joey Ng Wai

Miami Broward Carnival mourns death of Caribbean musician Joey Ng Wai

The Miami Broward Carnival Host Committee is mourning the loss of Joey Ng Wai, a renowned musician and beloved figure in the Caribbean music...
shenseea

Shenseea wins MOBO Award for Best Caribbean Music Act

Dancehall artist Shenseea won her second MOBO Award on Tuesday, taking home the Best Caribbean Music Act honor at the annual ceremony in Newcastle,...
Beres Hammond, Shaggy, and Sean Paul

Beres Hammond, Shaggy, and Sean Paul deliver unforgettable show at UBS Arena

Reggae and dancehall royalty converged on February 14 at UBS Arena as Beres Hammond, Shaggy, and Sean Paul took the stage together for the...
Munga Honorable's Murder Trial Delayed Due to Non-Disclosure of Phone Evidence

Munga Honorable’s murder trial delayed due to non-disclosure of phone evidence

The murder trial of dancehall artiste Munga Honorable was postponed today after the prosecution revealed that a key piece of phone evidence had not...
Vybz Kartel

Vybz Kartel to receive MOBO Impact Award

Vybz Kartel is set to receive the MOBO Impact Award at the 2025 MOBO Awards, recognizing his profound influence on dancehall and Caribbean music....
Shorn B and Jamaican singer Lannlord

Saint Lucian artist Shorn B and Jamaican Lannlord unite for new track, Addicted

Saint Lucian artist Shorn B and Jamaican singer Lannlord have joined forces for their latest single, Addicted—a vibrant fusion of dancehall, pop, and Afrobeat...
Rupee's Hit Song "Tempted to Touch" Receives Gold Certification from RIAA

Rupee’s hit song “Tempted to Touch” receives gold certification from RIAA

Soca star Rupee (born Rupert Clarke) has achieved a major milestone as his hit song Tempted to Touch has been certified gold by the...
Vybz Kartel

Vybz Kartel to perform at Wireless Festival 2025 in London

Dancehall icon Vybz Kartel is set to make a highly anticipated return to the international stage with a performance at the 2025 Wireless Festival. The...
determine

Reggae singer Determine, known for ‘Kette Drum,’ dies at 52

Reggae singer Determine, best known for his iconic 1995 hit Kette Drum, has passed away at the age of 52. The artist, born Rohan...
Staggy YBC

Staggy YBC expands his musical reach with latest release

Dancehall artist Staggy YBC, of Young Boy City Entertainment, continues to grow his influence in the genre with his latest release. Explaining the YBC...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Usain Bolt

Should Usain Bolt be named a Jamaican National Hero?

Skip to content