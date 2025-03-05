Entertainment

Grammy-winning reggae star Koffee dropped from RCA Records

Koffee Gifted
By Jovani Davis

Grammy-winning reggae sensation Koffee has been dropped from her U.S. label, RCA Records, signaling an unexpected shift in her international music career, according to World Music Views.

The Jamaican artist, born Mikayla Simpson, rose to fame with her breakout single “Toast” in 2018, which quickly became an anthem for positivity and success. In 2020, Koffee made history as the youngest and first female recipient of the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album with her debut EP “Rapture”.

Koffee’s partnership with RCA, a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment, was seen as a major step towards broadening her reach beyond traditional reggae markets like Jamaica and the U.K. The label was eager to introduce her music to a wider audience, with RCA co-president John Fleckenstein expressing confidence in her potential, stating, “Her success is not gonna end in Jamaica. It’s gonna end on a global level.” Known for her genre-blending style that fuses reggae, dancehall, and elements of hip-hop, Koffee was positioned as a fresh face for reggae on the international stage.

In March 2022, Koffee released her debut album “Gifted”, which featured a mix of uplifting messages, social commentary, and her signature melodic flow. The album was well-received, debuting at No. 2 on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart. Despite this success, her removal from RCA’s roster comes as a surprise to fans and industry insiders alike. A recent search of RCA’s artist lineup showed no results for Koffee, although the company still lists dancehall artist Skillibeng.

Koffee has also garnered significant recognition beyond her music. She was featured on Barack Obama’s summer playlist in 2019 and has collaborated with international stars like Gunna and J Hus. Her social impact extends to philanthropy, with the artist often using her platform to advocate for education and upliftment in Jamaica.

Neither Koffee nor RCA Records has released an official statement on the situation.

