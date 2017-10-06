Gospel in the Son with Kirk Franklyn rescheduled

The producers of the Gospel in the Son concert has issued the following statement:

The highly anticipated gospel concert GOSPEL IN THE SON with KIRK FRANKLIN & FRIENDS which was scheduled to be at the (Miramar Amphi-Theater) Saturday, October 7, 2017 will be re-scheduled for SATURDAY, APRIL 21, 2018.

Over the past month South Florida has been recuperating from Hurricane Irma; and many of us and our neighbors are still making adjustments from the devastation which they have encountered. We also have many people in neighboring countries which are linked to South Florida region by association of family and friends such as Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Island and Barbuda and these people have been hit by hurricanes Irma and Maria.

As of such,a lot of South Floridians have been inundated by the recovery mode and the concert GOSPEL IN THE SON have been affected directly and indirectly by the hurricane. Collectively, we have reached out to Kirk Franklin’s management team and the other artiste which were billed for the event and gladly they are on board with us in rescheduling the event for Saturday, April 21, 2018.

We anticipate a very robust turnout for the date of April 21, 2018 and therefore we ask that you join us in making this new date effective for our concert. All tickets which were purchased will be fully honored and refundable at the location which it was purchased. All vendors who wish to be reimbursed please make contact with us through our local number 1.786.322.4060 Xt.800. All the tickets which were purchased would be honored at the day of the concert April 21, 2018 at the Miramar Amphi-Theater.

About Gospel in the Son Music Fest

Gospel in the Son Music Fest has been a major gospel festival since 2010 and has highlighted prominent performances such as Fred Hammond, Tye Tribbet, and Carlene Davis to name a few.

