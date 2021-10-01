Global Citizen Hosts 24 Hour Live Concert To Defend The Planet And Defeat Poverty

On Sunday, September 26, the Global Citizen YouTube platform took the initiative to host a live 24 hours global concert to end worldwide poverty and save our planet.

The international movement saw the likes of pop star Lizzo, actress and dancer Jennifer Lopez, teen dream sensation Billie Eilish, alternative/rock band Coldplay, breakout star Camilla Cabello, New Zealand singer Lorde, Korean phenom BTS, hitmaking legend Elton John, R&B group Fugees, Johannesburg performer Sho Madjozi, Spanish star Lali, and a barrage of other superstars take center stage to raise awareness and support the goal of ending extreme poverty in every country by 2030.

The event, hosted in several countries simultaneously, with the main stage in New York City, had major appearances by global speakers, world leaders, philanthropists and to the delight of the audience, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and former actress Meghan Markle, call for waiving IP rights and sharing technology to allow developing countries to produce vaccines by and for themselves.

Global Citizen is a social action platform for a global generation that aims to solve the world’s biggest challenges.

Leaders, influencers, action takers and concerned citizens around the world are being encouraged to join the movement for a global benefit.