Five International Songs Trending In Jamaica On YouTube

Jamaicans have always had an affinity for Americans and their various genres of music. Whether it be mumble rap, hip hop, R&B, trap, or pop; Jamaicans love to watch the visuals accompanying each tune, and they are quickly inspired by the lyrics.

YouTube, one of the main video streaming sites on the planet, has facilitated the needs of music lovers and practitioners alike.

These five American artists and their hit songs are the ones trending now in Jamaica on YouTube’s top 30 videos.

Coi Lery – Twinnem

Coi Leray is the daughter of American media proprietor and rapper Benzino. Her song ‘Twinnem’, premiered on YouTube 11 days ago and is now trending at number 10 in Jamaica on the platform. Her soft tone and almost difficult-to-understand style of mumble rap have the generation Z music lovers replaying the jam.

Chloe – Have Mercy

Beyonce’s protege, Chloe, is a clear hit in Jamaica right now with her song ‘Have Mercy’ trending on the platform at number 11. The video lost its number four spot on the island after debuting 3 weeks ago. Her sexy persona had everyone floored and introduced Chloe to a new set of music aficionados since her days of uploading home videos on the streaming site with her sister.

Rapper and songwriter Joyner Lucas, has given the collaboration his American fans have been waiting many years for. His very catchy song, ‘Your Heart’, with production genius and rapper J.Cole, is something fans have been waiting on for years. The relatable track is about a man being a player while in a committed relationship with his significant other. J.Cole’s verse in the song explores the tables turning on the man. The video’s must-watch appeal is probably the reason why it’s trending at number 23 on the island.

Controversial rapper, DaBaby, is trending at number twenty-six on the island with the video he directed for his song ‘Lonely’. In the video, the songwriter is depicted as a mental patient who does acts of violence while dressed as a clown. Shortly after, iconic rap star Lil Wayne does his verse. He is also depicted as a mental patient expressing his troubles in the fast-paced track.

R&B superstar Giveon, is trending at number twenty-nine on the island’s most streamed and in-demand songs on the platform. His song ‘For Tonight’, debuted one week ago and already has close to three million views and counting. His deeply-felt tone, with his emotionally piercing lyrics, has made him a global favorite of the genre, Jamaicans can’t get enough of this man’s voice; while reggae artists are constantly doing covers of his hit songs.