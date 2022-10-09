Fine Nine- Caribbean Girls Run Things

Trinidad-born rapper Nicki Minaj is back with an updated version of Jamaican dancehall artiste Skeng’s track Likkle Miss.

A remix of a remix – Likkle Miss (The Fine Nine Remix) debuted at number 1 on the iTunes United States chart only a few days after the track’s release.

Lining up on the Fine Nine Remix is a host of beauties from across the Caribbean and rap diaspora. On the track are Jamaican artistes Spice, Lisa Mercedez, Pamputtae and Dovey Magnum. From Trinidad and Tobago, there’s Patrice Roberts and Destra Garcia. From the Bronx, there’s rapper London Hill and British punchline queen Lady Leshurr.

Nicki released the track during an episode of Queen Radio on Wednesday (October 5), while going live with London Hill, Lisa Mercedez and Pamputtae. The “Fine Nine” remix comes just weeks after the Barb shared the visuals to the original track with dancehall artiste Skeng.

By the track’s release, social media was ablaze with excitement. The tune is a little over six minutes long with Skeng in the chorus, delivering his lines from his original single.

Spice took to Instagram to share a clip of Nicki singing the song as well as screenshots of the song’s performance, expressing gratitude to the Trinidadian rapper for taking another crucial step for Caribbean culture. Spice expressed her happiness, saying, “@nickiminaj #Fine9 we got the #1 Record on iTunes in all genres Little Miss remix @skeng.don Peng @nickiminaj thank you for not only what you did for the ladies…but for the entire Culture #Dancehall #Caribbeangirlsrunit #Legendary #Historical Moment.”

This is the Fine Nine’s first release, leaving fans wondering if the artistes plan to put out more music as a group in the future.

Over a week ago, Nick Minaj released the music video for the first remix with Skeng. This year she also released a remix of Skillibeng’s Crocodile Teeth.