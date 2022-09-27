Skeng and Nicki Minaj Collabs on Little Miss Remix

Trinidad and Tobago rapper Nicki Minaj and Jamaican dancehall artiste Skeng have dropped the visual to their collaboration Likkle Miss Remix.

The queen of rap comes through with another stellar performance with Skeng in the video. Nicki and the Jamaican dancehall star joined forces on the track last month just days after vibing to the song while telling her fans that she was writing her verse.

Skeng is currently dominating the dancehall scene following his breakthrough hits Gvnman Shift, which dominated dancehall airwaves last year. Since then, he has released a string of hits, including Protocol with Tommy Lee Sparta and London.

Teaming up with the Trinidadian rapper is just another achievement for him as Minaj is known to love dancehall music. She recently teamed up with Skillibeng and did a remix to his song Crocodile Teeth.

The Andre “DreVinci” Jones-directed cut saw the two artistes assembling some female dancers displaying their skills. In other parts of the video, Nicki and Skeng spit bars from a convertible Rolls-Royce, displaying their chemistry over the bouncy beat. In another clip, the young dancehall star sits in the driver’s seat of a Ferrari 458.

Nicki Minaj included the track on her Queen Radio: Volume 1 album, now available on streaming services, along with some of her biggest hits.

However, in less than 24 hours after its release, the music video has been slapped with restrictions on YouTube.

A frustrated Minaj shared the news with her 202 million Instagram followers on Monday. In a post showing the message she was sent by the popular streaming platform, Minaj questioned YouTube’s decision to restrict the video citing that things that are much worse are allowed to go unrestricted on the platform.

Nicki alluded that the move could be as a result of bias as “the same people who run YouTube are in bed with a certain record label and management company.”

In its message, YouTube stated the Likkle Miss video was being age restricted as the content was not deemed suitable for younger audiences. When a video is age-restricted on the platform, it means it will not be visible to viewers younger than 18 years. It also means users that are logged out of the platform or those who have restricted mode enabled will be unable to view the content.

Since its release on Sunday, Likkle Miss, originally recorded by Skeng, has had more than half a million views as well as raving reviews from viewers on YouTube.

This is Skeng’s first international collaboration.