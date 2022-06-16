Exhibition Celebrates the 50th Anniversary of The Harder They Come

An exhibition marking the 50th anniversary of the acclaimed Jamaican film, The Harder They Come, is now open in Kingston.

The exhibition is located at the former home of Perry Henzell, who co-wrote the screenplay and directed the film.

The property, which also served as one of the filming locations for the movie, has now been transformed into a landmark attraction that includes Jamaican music and film exhibition spaces, a bar, restaurant, a performance stage, a boutique hotel, and a medical marijuana dispensary.

On June 4, the exhibition dedicated to The Harder They Come was officially opened, with a tribute concert that featured the likes of Dean Fraser, Carlene Davis, Tony Rebel, and more.

Jamaica’s Minister of Culture, Olivia Grange; former president of the People’s National Party, Dr. Peter Phillips, and former first lady Beverly Manley Duncan were also in attendance.

The exhibition will be open to the public until August 28, Fridays and Sundays from 10:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 10A West King’s House Road in St Andrew. Film nights will be on Sundays at 6:30 p.m.

The exhibition features 40 art pieces and memorabilia reflecting the film’s impact. A tribute to Jimmy Cliff, the movie’s star, is also part of the exhibition’s festivities.

The Harder They Come premiered at the Carib Cinema in Kingston, Jamaica, on June 5, 1972. The film is most famous for its reggae soundtrack, which is said to have brought reggae to the world. It also reached the international market and has been described as possibly the most influential of Jamaican films and one of the most important films from the Caribbean.