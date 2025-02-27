Entertainment

Don Knock and Anik Khan unite cultures in sultry new single ‘Big Body Benz’

Don Knock and Anik Khan
Credits: @calligraphist
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Rising artist and producer Don Knock is turning heads with his latest release, Big Body Benz, featuring Anik Khan. This seductive track seamlessly blends the rich musical influences of the Caribbean and Southeast Asia, creating a fusion that bridges the East and West Indies in an electrifying way.

Produced by Don Knock himself, Big Body Benz draws a striking parallel between the smooth elegance of a Mercedes-Benz and the captivating essence of a woman. The song’s intoxicating rhythm and soulful delivery embody a journey fueled by passion, persistence, and an undeniable love for the craft. With Don Knock’s signature sound weaving elements of hip-hop, R&B, and island vibes, the track offers a fresh and genre-defying listening experience.

The newly released visuals for Big Body Benz bring the song’s energy to life with a cinematic aesthetic. The video follows Don Knock as he steps into a dimly lit bar, taking over as an impromptu bartender to craft a drink for his muse. As the night unfolds, the chemistry between them mirrors the song’s flirtatious energy, with every frame capturing a sense of allure and spontaneity. Anik Khan’s effortless cool adds another layer to the storytelling, complementing Don Knock’s smooth delivery with an undeniable presence.

Don Knock has been steadily making a name for himself in the music industry, known for his ability to push sonic boundaries and create immersive musical experiences. With Big Body Benz, he continues to refine his unique blend of cultures and sounds, cementing his reputation as a dynamic force in contemporary music.

Big Body Benz is now available on all major streaming platforms, and the official video can be viewed on YouTube. Stay tuned for more from Don Knock as he continues to elevate his artistry and connect with audiences worldwide.

