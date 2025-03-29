Dancehall artist Squash to appear in Court on April 2 following Florida arrest

Dancehall artiste Squash, whose real name is Andrae Maurice Whittaker, is scheduled to return to a Miami-Dade courtroom on April 2 for his arraignment hearing.

This follows his recent arrest in Florida earlier this month.

Squash made his first appearance in court on Wednesday, March 26, where a brief session laid the groundwork for the case. During the upcoming arraignment, he will be formally informed of the charges against him and given the opportunity to enter a plea.

The Jamaican entertainer is facing serious charges, including illegal possession of a modified firearm and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, according to Nationwide News. These charges stem from an incident on February 24, when Squash was pulled over by police during a routine traffic stop. Authorities discovered multiple firearms inside the vehicle, including a Glock pistol modified with an “invisi-switch” — commonly referred to as a “Chip Glock” — which was found in the passenger-side glove compartment. Additionally, another Glock pistol loaded with an extension clip and three loaded magazines was found in the vehicle.

Squash’s associate, Zidanne George Prescott, was also arrested during the traffic stop after it was discovered he was operating the vehicle without a permit.

- Advertisement -

According to Nationwide News, the arrest came after a person under FBI surveillance was seen handing Squash a black object, which is believed to be one of the firearms found in the car. Squash’s bail was initially set at $3,000, and the matter of his bond will be discussed further at his upcoming court appearance.

While earlier reports led the public to believe Squash was released on bail, it was later confirmed that he had been held by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Following his arrest, Squash was transferred from police custody to the ICE-operated Krome North Service Processing Centre in Florida, adding an immigration element to his legal situation.