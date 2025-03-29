Entertainment

Dancehall artist Squash to appear in Court on April 2 following Florida arrest

Popular Jamaican dancehall artiste Squash arrested in Florida
File photo.
By Jovani Davis

Dancehall artiste Squash, whose real name is Andrae Maurice Whittaker, is scheduled to return to a Miami-Dade courtroom on April 2 for his arraignment hearing.

This follows his recent arrest in Florida earlier this month.

Squash made his first appearance in court on Wednesday, March 26, where a brief session laid the groundwork for the case. During the upcoming arraignment, he will be formally informed of the charges against him and given the opportunity to enter a plea.

The Jamaican entertainer is facing serious charges, including illegal possession of a modified firearm and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, according to Nationwide News. These charges stem from an incident on February 24, when Squash was pulled over by police during a routine traffic stop. Authorities discovered multiple firearms inside the vehicle, including a Glock pistol modified with an “invisi-switch” — commonly referred to as a “Chip Glock” — which was found in the passenger-side glove compartment. Additionally, another Glock pistol loaded with an extension clip and three loaded magazines was found in the vehicle.

Squash’s associate, Zidanne George Prescott, was also arrested during the traffic stop after it was discovered he was operating the vehicle without a permit.

- Advertisement -

According to Nationwide News, the arrest came after a person under FBI surveillance was seen handing Squash a black object, which is believed to be one of the firearms found in the car. Squash’s bail was initially set at $3,000, and the matter of his bond will be discussed further at his upcoming court appearance.

While earlier reports led the public to believe Squash was released on bail, it was later confirmed that he had been held by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Following his arrest, Squash was transferred from police custody to the ICE-operated Krome North Service Processing Centre in Florida, adding an immigration element to his legal situation.

More Stories

bounty-killer

Bounty Killer thanks Minister Grange for support in regaining US visa

Dancehall icon Bounty Killer has publicly expressed his gratitude to Jamaica's Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment, and Sport, Olivia "Babsy" Grange, for her crucial...
Vybz Kartel and Grace Jones

Vybz Kartel and Grace Jones make Billboard’s ‘100 Best Dance Songs of All Time’ list

Jamaican music legends Vybz Kartel and Grace Jones have earned spots on Billboard's 100 Best Dance Songs of All Time list, reinforcing the global...
Sean Kingston

Sean Kingston and mother found guilty of wire fraud in Florida Court

Jamaican-American rapper Sean Kingston broke down in tears in a Florida courtroom on Friday as he and his mother, Janice Turner, were found guilty...
Tuff Like Iron and Ras Ceylon unite on uplifting new single 'Everyday'

Tuff Like Iron and Ras Ceylon unite on uplifting new single ‘Everyday’

In a powerful collaboration, reggae fusion artist Tuff Like Iron and rapper Ras Ceylon have released a new single, "Everyday," an uplifting reggae-hip-hop crossover...
Jesse Royal

Jesse Royal introduces High Life Festival scheduled for April 19

Grammy-nominated reggae artist Jesse Royal is gearing up to launch the High Life Festival, a fresh music experience set to celebrate live music, culture,...
Buju Banton, Gramps Morgan, and Wayne Wonder

Buju Banton, Gramps Morgan, and Wayne Wonder headline Tobago’s biggest Easter festival

Tobago is set to host one of the most anticipated Easter festivals this April, with reggae music icon Buju Banton returning to the island...
St. Thomas Carnival Village

Shabba Ranks and Kes to headline 73rd annual St. Thomas Carnival Village

The U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism and Division of Festivals have unveiled the performance line-up for the highly anticipated 73rd Annual St. Thomas...
fenty beauty Rihanna Jamaica

Fenty Beauty confirms Jamaica launch with exclusive rollout in April

Jamaican beauty lovers, the wait is over—Fenty Beauty is officially coming to the island. Rihanna’s globally acclaimed beauty brand announced today that its products...
A Place in the Dark

Psychological drama ‘A Place in the Dark’ now streaming for free on Tubi

If you're searching for a gripping psychological drama, A Place in the Dark is now available to stream for free on Tubi—no subscription required....
Sean kingston

Sean Kingston appears in Broward federal court for fraud trial

Jamaican-American singer Sean Kingston appeared in federal court on Monday for the first day of his trial, facing allegations of involvement in a $1...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Hydel Gowe Champs

Hydel’s Gowe smashes record as KC and Hydel command Champs 2025...

Skip to content