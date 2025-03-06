Entertainment

Dancehall artist Squash in ICE custody following Florida arrest

Popular Jamaican dancehall artiste Squash arrested in Florida
File photo.
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Jamaican dancehall entertainer Squash, whose real name is Andrae Whittaker, is currently in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) following his arrest in Florida last week on gun-related charges.

The artist, known for his contributions to the dancehall scene, was detained on February 25 and is facing several charges, including possession of a short-barrel shotgun, a rifle, a machine gun, and a concealed firearm.

Squash is being held at the Krome North Service Processing Center in Miami, where he remains as legal proceedings continue. Authorities have yet to schedule a court date, and although he was offered a bond of US$3,000, the charges against him have not been resolved.

This is not the first time Squash has encountered legal issues in the U.S. In 2023, reports surfaced that he had been arrested on immigration-related charges. Additionally, in 2022, he was linked to a deadly shootout in Lauderhill, Florida, which resulted in two fatalities and one injury. Squash, along with members of the G-City Gang, was reportedly involved in the violent altercation, which stemmed from ongoing tensions with the rival Badbreed Gang.

As the investigation into his latest arrest unfolds, Squash’s legal troubles continue to draw attention. He remains in ICE custody while awaiting further developments in his case.

