Curtis Myrie’s ‘Tick-Tock’ captures the tension of a nation on World Poetry Day

Jamaican poet and journalist Curtis Myrie delivers a powerful statement on World Poetry Day with his latest piece, Tick-Tock—a gripping poem that captures the ticking tension of social unrest, poverty, and political stagnation.

Written in a blend of Jamaican Patwa and English, Tick-Tock mirrors the relentless pressure of a society on the brink, using rhythmic repetition and sharp imagery to highlight mounting frustration. The poem’s structure mimics the ticking of a clock, symbolizing the countdown to an inevitable explosion.

“Social load ha fi explode / persistent poverty block every road”

Myrie’s verses speak to the struggles of the marginalized, the weight of systemic oppression, and the frustration of voices struggling to be heard. With its powerful cadence and raw honesty, the poem acts as both a creative expression and a wake-up call, reinforcing Myrie’s role as a contemporary Caribbean poet unafraid to challenge the status quo.

Here is Tick-Tock in full:

Tick-Tock

By Curtis Myrie

Dis yah poem difficult to pen

Nuh care how much time it tek yu roun di ben

Start in yu mind, fi put it pon paper

Yu cannot write a line

Hickory-dickory-dock

Mouse get stuck a run up di clock

Buzzing sound before the blast

Tick – tock…tick – tock

Social load ha fi explode

Persistent poverty block every road

Dis yah poem yu nevva pu-dong

All wen yu caan find yu speech

Caan find yu tongue

Tick – tock…tick – tock

Poem weh stress yu

Bad-wud fly

Nuh care how yu try

Fuse that keeps lighting

Passions that keep mounting

Rage pon cock

Leaders nevva have it lock

Buzz before the blast

Tick – tock…tick – tock.