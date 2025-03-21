Curtis Myrie’s ‘Tick-Tock’ captures the tension of a nation on World Poetry Day

Jamaican poet and journalist Curtis Myrie delivers a powerful statement on World Poetry Day with his latest piece, Tick-Tock—a gripping poem that captures the ticking tension of social unrest, poverty, and political stagnation.
Written in a blend of Jamaican Patwa and English, Tick-Tock mirrors the relentless pressure of a society on the brink, using rhythmic repetition and sharp imagery to highlight mounting frustration. The poem’s structure mimics the ticking of a clock, symbolizing the countdown to an inevitable explosion.
“Social load ha fi explode / persistent poverty block every road”
Myrie’s verses speak to the struggles of the marginalized, the weight of systemic oppression, and the frustration of voices struggling to be heard. With its powerful cadence and raw honesty, the poem acts as both a creative expression and a wake-up call, reinforcing Myrie’s role as a contemporary Caribbean poet unafraid to challenge the status quo.
Here is Tick-Tock in full:
Tick-Tock
By Curtis Myrie
Dis yah poem difficult to pen
Nuh care how much time it tek yu roun di ben
Start in yu mind, fi put it pon paper
Yu cannot write a line
Hickory-dickory-dock
Mouse get stuck a run up di clock
Buzzing sound before the blast
Tick – tock…tick – tock
Social load ha fi explode
Persistent poverty block every road
Dis yah poem yu nevva pu-dong
All wen yu caan find yu speech
Caan find yu tongue
Tick – tock…tick – tock
Poem weh stress yu
Bad-wud fly
Nuh care how yu try
Fuse that keeps lighting
Passions that keep mounting
Rage pon cock
Leaders nevva have it lock
Buzz before the blast
Tick – tock…tick – tock.