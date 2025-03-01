CODA Network secures streaming rights for Vybz Kartel’s BVI concert

CODA Network has acquired exclusive streaming rights for Black on Black, a highly anticipated concert headlined by international dancehall star Vybz Kartel in the British Virgin Islands.

Scheduled for Saturday, March 15, 2025, at Wickhams Cay, Tortola, this event marks Kartel’s first concert outside Jamaica following his 13-year incarceration and his first concert since Freedom Street. Fans worldwide can access the show exclusively on CODA’s Pay-Per-View (PPV) platform.

Presented by entrepreneur Steve Parillon of YOLO Promotions, the concert is part of the second annual Black on Black (B.o.B) series. Alongside Vybz Kartel, the lineup features top Jamaican artists like Skillibeng and Jah Vinci, as well as emerging regional talents such as Monea, Banco, and Revelation. As the first event of its kind to draw international attention to the British Virgin Islands, the concert aims to bolster the region’s status as a growing hub for cultural tourism.

CODA’s CEO and Founder, Lexi Chow, emphasized the platform’s mission to empower Caribbean creatives. “CODA is committed to bridging the gap between Hollywood and the Caribbean by providing local creatives with meaningful work opportunities,” Chow stated. “Teaming up across the Caribbean strengthens our industry and creates opportunities for all of us. Our goal is to ensure that regional talent plays a key role in large-scale productions while helping to elevate and strengthen the Caribbean’s film and media industry on the global stage.”

The event has also garnered praise from local leaders. Clive McCoy, Director of Tourism for the British Virgin Islands Tourist Board & Film Commission, hailed the concert as a landmark moment for the territory. “The BVI is excited about the opportunity to host an event with a world-renowned artist such as Vybz Kartel,” McCoy said. “This is a historical partnership that will benefit our tourism sector tremendously.”

Dr. Hon. Natalio D. Wheatley, Premier and Minister of Finance of the Virgin Islands, echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the potential tourism boost and the opportunity to establish the BVI as a premier destination for large-scale musical events. “This livestream positions the BVI for exposure that we believe can lead to a tourism boost,” Wheatley noted.

Tickets for the live event will be available starting Friday, February 28, exclusively at www.codatv.com or through the CODA Network mobile app. Fans can watch the concert live on multiple platforms, including iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Firestick, and Android TV, although regional viewing restrictions may apply.

CODA Network, a Caribbean-focused streaming service, offers a diverse range of content, including movies, TV shows, documentaries, and live events, aimed at expanding the global reach of Caribbean music and culture.