Entertainment

CODA Network secures streaming rights for Vybz Kartel’s BVI concert

Vybz Kartel
By Sheri-kae McLeod

CODA Network has acquired exclusive streaming rights for Black on Black, a highly anticipated concert headlined by international dancehall star Vybz Kartel in the British Virgin Islands.

Scheduled for Saturday, March 15, 2025, at Wickhams Cay, Tortola, this event marks Kartel’s first concert outside Jamaica following his 13-year incarceration and his first concert since Freedom Street. Fans worldwide can access the show exclusively on CODA’s Pay-Per-View (PPV) platform.

Presented by entrepreneur Steve Parillon of YOLO Promotions, the concert is part of the second annual Black on Black (B.o.B) series. Alongside Vybz Kartel, the lineup features top Jamaican artists like Skillibeng and Jah Vinci, as well as emerging regional talents such as Monea, Banco, and Revelation. As the first event of its kind to draw international attention to the British Virgin Islands, the concert aims to bolster the region’s status as a growing hub for cultural tourism.

CODA’s CEO and Founder, Lexi Chow, emphasized the platform’s mission to empower Caribbean creatives. “CODA is committed to bridging the gap between Hollywood and the Caribbean by providing local creatives with meaningful work opportunities,” Chow stated. “Teaming up across the Caribbean strengthens our industry and creates opportunities for all of us. Our goal is to ensure that regional talent plays a key role in large-scale productions while helping to elevate and strengthen the Caribbean’s film and media industry on the global stage.”

The event has also garnered praise from local leaders. Clive McCoy, Director of Tourism for the British Virgin Islands Tourist Board & Film Commission, hailed the concert as a landmark moment for the territory. “The BVI is excited about the opportunity to host an event with a world-renowned artist such as Vybz Kartel,” McCoy said. “This is a historical partnership that will benefit our tourism sector tremendously.”

- Advertisement -

Dr. Hon. Natalio D. Wheatley, Premier and Minister of Finance of the Virgin Islands, echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the potential tourism boost and the opportunity to establish the BVI as a premier destination for large-scale musical events. “This livestream positions the BVI for exposure that we believe can lead to a tourism boost,” Wheatley noted.

Tickets for the live event will be available starting Friday, February 28, exclusively at www.codatv.com or through the CODA Network mobile app. Fans can watch the concert live on multiple platforms, including iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Firestick, and Android TV, although regional viewing restrictions may apply.

CODA Network, a Caribbean-focused streaming service, offers a diverse range of content, including movies, TV shows, documentaries, and live events, aimed at expanding the global reach of Caribbean music and culture.

More Stories

Ken-Boothe-Marcia-Griffiths

Reggae icons Ken Boothe and Marcia Griffiths honored with Reggae Gold Awards

On the final day of Reggae Month, two of reggae's most revered figures, Ken Boothe and Marcia Griffiths, were honored by the Jamaican government...
Vybz Kartel Returns to the U.S. for the First Time in 20 Years

Vybz Kartel to headline show at Barclays Center in April, his first US show in 20 years

After more than two decades, Vybz Kartel is officially set to make his highly anticipated return to the United States, headlining a massive show...
Busy Signal

Busy Signal brings dancehall energy to Brooklyn Nets halftime show

On February 27, the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, pulsed with the infectious energy of dancehall as Busy Signal took the stage during...
Caribbean Gospel Music Marlin Awards

Jamaican gospel artists dominate 2025 Caribbean Gospel Music Marlin Awards noms

The 2025 Caribbean Gospel Music Marlin Awards is set to honor the best and brightest in regional gospel music on July 27. Since its inception...
Entertainment business Jamaica EXPO

Jamaica’s entertainment minister encourages young creatives to ‘understand the business’

Young Jamaicans dreaming of a future in the creative industry must do more than hone their craft—they must master the business behind it. That...
Don Knock and Anik Khan

Don Knock and Anik Khan unite cultures in sultry new single ‘Big Body Benz’

Rising artist and producer Don Knock is turning heads with his latest release, Big Body Benz, featuring Anik Khan. This seductive track seamlessly blends...
Hazel Scott

PBS documentary explores the legacy of Trinidadian jazz icon Hazel Scott

A new PBS documentary is shining a long-overdue spotlight on Hazel Scott, the Trinidadian-born jazz virtuoso, Hollywood star, and civil rights trailblazer whose career...
Sean Paul’s ‘Temperature’

Sean Paul’s ‘Temperature’ hits 1 billion streams on Spotify

Dancehall icon Sean Paul has reached another historic milestone as his 2005 hit “Temperature” surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify. This achievement marks his...
Dancehall Group TOK Plans Commemorative album for 20th anniversary

Dancehall group TOK plans commemorative album for 20th anniversary

Dancehall group TOK is gearing up for a major celebration in 2025 as they mark the 20th anniversary of their iconic 2005 album Unknown...
Denyque

Denyque: READY, SET, GO!

Jamaican singer-songwriter Denyque has captivated audiences for over a decade with her smooth vocals and relatable lyrics. From her breakout hit Can’t Breathe in...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Ken-Boothe-Marcia-Griffiths

Reggae icons Ken Boothe and Marcia Griffiths honored with Reggae Gold...

Skip to content