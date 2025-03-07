Entertainment

Carlene Davis releases 13th gospel album Songs of Zion

Carlene Davis
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Reggae and gospel music icon Carlene Davis has released her 13th gospel album, Songs of Zion, through VPAL Music and Glory Music.

The album, which dropped on February 28, blends gospel, roots reggae, and Nyahbinghi, showcasing Davis’s Jamaican heritage and her devotion to celebrating God’s Kingdom as a realm of peace and spiritual refuge.

Co-produced with her husband, Tommy Cowan, Songs of Zion continues the faith-driven journey Davis began with her 2018 album, The Assignment. The project features a lineup of renowned Jamaican musicians, including Dave Green on drums, Dale Brown on bass, Othneil Lewis on keyboard, Dean Fraser on saxophone, and Kenroy “Shortman” Mullings on guitar, adding depth and authenticity to its sound.

Carlene Davis’s musical legacy is one of the most significant by a female Jamaican artist. With over 23 albums and numerous award-winning singles, including “Dial My Number” and “Going Down to Paradise”, her catalog spans a variety of musical genres, showcasing her impressive versatility. In 2010, Davis was honored by the Jamaican government with the Order of Distinction for her contributions to music.

The album’s lead single, “Rapha”, meaning “the God who heals,” was released in March 2024 and quickly gained international attention, resonating with global audiences through its powerful message of healing and divine restoration.

Songs of Zion is part of a three-album release by Glory Music, alongside Now (The Spoken Word) by Pastor Sara Cowan and Reggae Sax (Gospel Edition) by Verlando Small, which highlights the diverse talent within the Glory Music roster.

Carlene Davis, who re-committed her life to the Lord in the 1990s, has since earned a Certificate of Ordination, along with a Master’s and Doctorate in Christian Pastoral Counseling from Trinity Theological Seminary of South Florida. Her tours have taken her across the Caribbean, USA, UK, Canada, and Africa, spreading messages of faith and hope.

Songs of Zion is now available on all streaming platforms and will be showcased on Glory Music’s upcoming tour, where organizations across Jamaica and the diaspora are invited to participate. The album continues Davis’s mission to inspire and uplift audiences worldwide through the power of gospel reggae.

