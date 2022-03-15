Buju Banton Says New Album is Ready

Advertisement

Reggae dancehall icon, Buju Banton has announced that a new album is coming soon. The announcement comes almost two years after he released his Grammy-nominated album, Upside Down.

Buju made the announcement on Instagram with a post of himself clad in full black leaning against a wall. “Hay! Stay tune new album ready mi boss,” he wrote. His announcement triggered cheers from many fans who are excited about his album.

Banton has released a total of 11 studio albums and 12 compilation albums in his career.

Born Mark Myrie, Buju came to prominence in 1992, with two albums, Stamina Daddy and Mr. Mention, the latter becoming the best-selling album in Jamaican history upon its release. That year he also broke the record for No.1 singles in Jamaica, previously held by Bob Marley and the Wailers.

Buju Banton is one of the most popular musicians in Jamaican history, having major success with Bogle and Love Me Browning, both massive hits in Jamaica. With controversy erupting over Love Me Browning which speaks for the artiste’s love for lighter-skinned Black women, he later released Love Black Woman, which spoke for his love for dark skin beauties.

Buju’s gruff voice has dominated the airwaves both locally and internationally and was featured on the Bad Boys for Life soundtrack produced by DJ Khaled. His song titled Murda She Wrote was a nod to a 1992 dancehall classic called Murder She Wrote by Jamaican reggae duo Chaka Demus & Pliers.

The 48-year-old has received seven Grammy nominations and one win for his album Before the Dawn in 2010, which included tracks such as Rasta Can’t Go, Innocent, and Bondage.

His latest Grammy nomination is for Album of The Year, for Kanye West’s Donda, where he was featured on the track Believe What I Say.

Born in Kingston, Jamaica Buju has made a career of teaching music lovers through his music, how to love and be loved; how to cherish women; to live better, and march toward triumph despite setbacks.