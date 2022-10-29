Buju Banton releases new single “Si Mi Clean” Featuring Busy Signal

Grammy award-winning reggae icon, Buju Banton, has released a new song titled “Si Mi Clean” featuring fellow dancehall artiste Busy Signal.

Banton and track collaborator Busy Signal trade bars at what appears on the surface as a celebration of the success afforded to them from the hustle of creating great musical art – The ‘come-up,’ per se. A purely enjoyable danceable fantastical celebration of reaching a level of success that most people surely only dream of.

“This song deals with trends, the way we carry ourselves and always remembering a clean heart above all things,” says Buju Banton. He further explains the song is not just about your outward appearance but also your inner appearance of cleanliness and a clean livity.”

“Si Mi Clean” is a follow-up to his 2020 beloved return to music with his first full-length studio album in a decade, Upside Down 2020, which was released June 26, 2020.

Buju Banton is a living legend and the genre’s quintessential reggae artiste. He will join Beres Hammond in concert on this upcoming New Year’s Day at Grizzly’s Plantation Cove in Priory, St. Ann, Jamaica. Reggae fans are in for a magical treat. This is sure to be another hallmark moment for Buju as it follows another iconic moment in his prolific career when he celebrated his return to the worldwide stage following his performance at Kingston’s famed National Stadium.

The Long Walk to Freedom Concert was one of the biggest music events in Jamaica’s history and was the launching pad for the tour of the same name.

His subsequent announcement in 2020 that he had signed with Roc Nation followed by releasing two brand-new songs “Steppa” and “Trust” and accompanying music videos energized his impressive global audience. By the time he released “Blessed” from his album Upside Down 2020, Buju Banton had already taken the musical helm all summer long.

Upside Down 2020 featured collaborations with Stephen Marley, John Legend, Pharrell and Stefflon Don. Buju Banton’s subsequent GRAMMY® nomination followed in 2021 and came as no surprise as this marked his fourth career nomination.

Busy Signal has also made a name for himself on the music scene his hit tracks Nah Go A Jail Again, Smoke Some High Grade, Tic Toc and the track entitled Unknown Number have received tremendous airplay and dancehall reviews, especially in the Caribbean and the US. He has released two hit dancehall albums entitled Step Out and Loaded.