Bugle and Inezi join forces on thought-provoking track ‘Cry Wolf’

Bugle and Inezi
By Jovani Davis

Popular dancehall/reggae artist Bugle has teamed up with fellow recording artist Inezi for their latest collaboration, Cry Wolf. The track, produced by RedBridge Records, was officially released on March 21.

Bugle, known for his impactful and socially conscious music, expressed his enthusiasm about working with Inezi on the project.

“It is always a pleasure working with talented artistes, and Inezi is definitely one of those artistes. It was a joy and a pleasure to be able to do a song like this with somebody who loves the music so much and only adds to the genre,” he said.

The veteran artist also credited producer Penny, the mastermind behind the collaboration.

“I have to big up Penny, the producer, as well, who is actually a really good friend of mine, and he was the one who reached out to me in regards to doing this song. The moment I heard it, it filled my soul. I was excited to do it, and I’m excited about the outcome and looking forward to seeing where this song goes,” Bugle added.

A staple in the reggae and dancehall scene since the early 2000s, Bugle continues to make waves with his music. In December 2024, his song Thank You Lord, featuring Buju Banton and Damian “Jr Gong” Marley, topped the Foundation Radio Network (New York) Reggae chart. The track is part of his latest album, Apex. He is also set to perform at the Livewire concert series alongside Jahshii on March 27 at Usain Bolt’s Tracks & Records.

For Inezi, working with Bugle on Cry Wolf was an ideal fit, given the song’s theme and message.

“Working with Bugle was great. I can use better adjectives because of how favorable the experience was, but let’s stick with that one. When I wrote this song, I had Bugle in mind as the perfect artiste to match the topic because he’s an artiste that I respect. The producer made the link, and here we are,” Inezi said.

The track, which both artists and the production team believe will resonate with listeners, took time to craft.

“The words of the song capture the essence of reality. It talks about people who always ask for more than they need or those who paint false pictures. So, it’s a mixture of personal experiences as well as looking around and seeing how people behave. We just live and learn,” Inezi explained.

The St. Catherine-born artist has been gaining international recognition with previous hits like African Proverbs and No Love, produced by Teflon Zincfence. He has also collaborated with renowned producers such as Silly Walks Discotheque from Germany and Addis Records from Switzerland.

RedBridge Records founder Penny described the experience of working with Bugle and Inezi as a “pleasant surprise” and has high expectations for Cry Wolf.

“The song highlights the fact that people must always believe in themselves and not listen to the naysayers. It also showcases the level to which people would go to achieve a deceptive goal. This song is a wake-up call for individuals asking for assistance by false pretenses to stop, and if they don’t… what goes around comes back around,” Penny said.

With global ambitions for the track, Penny is optimistic about its success, revealing that more projects are in the pipeline.

“I have worked with Inezi before. I have an unreleased song titled Health and Strength set to be released later this year. This is my first time working with Bugle, which I believe is the start of a great musical collaboration with much more music to transmit from RedBridge Records JA and An9ted,” he shared.

As Cry Wolf continues to make its mark, fans can expect more powerful music from both Bugle and Inezi in the near future.

