Jahshii & Bugle to headline Livewire’s second instalment at Tracks & Records

After a spectacular debut, the Livewire concert series returns to Tracks & Records on Thursday, March 27, with two powerhouse artistes—Jahshii and Bugle—set to take center stage.

A collaboration between DJ Mac, Yung Kings Entertainment, and Tracks & Records, Livewire is dedicated to showcasing Jamaica’s top-tier musical talent in an intimate, high-energy setting. The first instalment set a high bar with electrifying performances from Valiant, Jquan, and Tiello. Now, with Jahshii and Bugle backed by the Ruff Kutt band, fans can expect a blend of modern dancehall energy and conscious reggae vibrations.

“As the home of the best live music experiences, Tracks & Records is thrilled to host the second instalment of Livewire,” said Nicholas Taylor, General Manager of Tracks & Records. “Jahshii and Bugle represent two generations of powerful storytelling in Jamaican music, and we are excited to see them light up our stage.”

Both artists have promised unforgettable live renditions of their biggest hits. “We have Ruff Kutt as the backing band, so we know it’s a quality show. Come prepared to experience the best,” said Bugle.

Wray & Nephew White Overproof Rum, the presenting sponsor, continues to support authentic Jamaican culture and entertainment, having partnered with numerous reggae and dancehall events over the years.

- Advertisement -

Yung Kings Entertainment, known for curating premium entertainment experiences such as Backyard Barbeque, Pan Di Plaza, and Afro Soca Jam, is confident that this edition of Livewire will exceed expectations.

“Livewire is all about delivering high-quality performances and showcasing Jamaica’s finest artists. Jahshii and Bugle are both incredible performers with unmatched stage presence, and we can’t wait for fans to witness their artistry live,” said Carlton Davy of Yung Kings Entertainment.

Tickets for Livewire at Tracks & Records on March 27 are available at livewirejamaica.eventbrite.com and at Tracks & Records, Marketplace.