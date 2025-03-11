Entertainment

Jahshii & Bugle to headline Livewire’s second instalment at Tracks & Records

Jahshii and Bugle
By Toni-Ann Latty

After a spectacular debut, the Livewire concert series returns to Tracks & Records on Thursday, March 27, with two powerhouse artistes—Jahshii and Bugle—set to take center stage.

A collaboration between DJ Mac, Yung Kings Entertainment, and Tracks & Records, Livewire is dedicated to showcasing Jamaica’s top-tier musical talent in an intimate, high-energy setting. The first instalment set a high bar with electrifying performances from Valiant, Jquan, and Tiello. Now, with Jahshii and Bugle backed by the Ruff Kutt band, fans can expect a blend of modern dancehall energy and conscious reggae vibrations.

“As the home of the best live music experiences, Tracks & Records is thrilled to host the second instalment of Livewire,” said Nicholas Taylor, General Manager of Tracks & Records. “Jahshii and Bugle represent two generations of powerful storytelling in Jamaican music, and we are excited to see them light up our stage.”

Both artists have promised unforgettable live renditions of their biggest hits. “We have Ruff Kutt as the backing band, so we know it’s a quality show. Come prepared to experience the best,” said Bugle.

Wray & Nephew White Overproof Rum, the presenting sponsor, continues to support authentic Jamaican culture and entertainment, having partnered with numerous reggae and dancehall events over the years.

- Advertisement -

Yung Kings Entertainment, known for curating premium entertainment experiences such as Backyard Barbeque, Pan Di Plaza, and Afro Soca Jam, is confident that this edition of Livewire will exceed expectations.

“Livewire is all about delivering high-quality performances and showcasing Jamaica’s finest artists. Jahshii and Bugle are both incredible performers with unmatched stage presence, and we can’t wait for fans to witness their artistry live,” said Carlton Davy of Yung Kings Entertainment.

Tickets for Livewire at Tracks & Records on March 27 are available at livewirejamaica.eventbrite.com and at Tracks & Records, Marketplace.

More Stories

Cocoa Tea

Reggae legend Cocoa Tea dies at 65 in Fort Lauderdale

Jamaican reggae singer Cocoa Tea, known for his smooth vocals and timeless hits, has died at the age of 65. He passed away on...
RAGS Mas Domnik

‘RAGS’ wins 2025 Dominica Bouyon Road March title

The infectious track "RAGS" has been crowned the 2025 Bouyon Road March champion, marking a historic win for Dominican artists Gael “Trilla G” Jno....
Bob Marley's grandson Joseph Mersa dies at 31

Jo Mersa Marley’s birthday celebrated in song at Bob Marley Museum

The Bob Marley Museum in Kingston was electrified on Saturday night as reggae icons and rising stars gathered to honor the late Joseph "Jo...
Mavado son

Mavado threatens legal action after son’s murder conviction overturned

Dancehall artist Mavado has announced plans to pursue legal action against those he accuses of orchestrating a “cruel act of injustice” against his son,...
Protoje

Protoje drops new reggae anthem ‘BIG 45,’ kicks off international tour

Grammy-nominated reggae artist and producer Protoje has released his latest single, “BIG 45,” through In.Digg.Nation Collective and Ineffable Records. The track, which dropped today, is...
Carlene Davis

Carlene Davis releases 13th gospel album Songs of Zion

Reggae and gospel music icon Carlene Davis has released her 13th gospel album, Songs of Zion, through VPAL Music and Glory Music. The album, which...
Mavado and son, Dantay Brooks.

Mavado’s son Dantay Brooks freed as murder conviction overturned

Dantay Brooks, the son of prominent dancehall artist Mavado, was freed on Friday after Jamaica’s Court of Appeal overturned his 2021 conviction for the...
Capleton

Capleton to celebrate birthday at FyahFest in Queens, New York

On Saturday, April 12th, 2025, reggae veteran Capleton will mark his birthday at the Amazura Night Club in Queens, New York, with an exciting...
Popular Jamaican dancehall artiste Squash arrested in Florida

Dancehall artist Squash in ICE custody following Florida arrest

Jamaican dancehall entertainer Squash, whose real name is Andrae Whittaker, is currently in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) following his...
Shake it to the Max

Skillibeng and Shenseea join Moliy on remix of ‘Shake it to the Max (Fly)’

Dancehall stars Skillibeng and Shenseea have teamed up with Ghanaian-American singer Moliy for the official remix of her hit track "Shake it to the...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
florida schools cellphone ban

Florida lawmakers could ban full-day cellphone use in schools

Skip to content