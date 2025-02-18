Beres Hammond, Shaggy, and Sean Paul deliver unforgettable show at UBS Arena

Reggae and dancehall royalty converged on February 14 at UBS Arena as Beres Hammond, Shaggy, and Sean Paul took the stage together for the first time, delivering an unforgettable night of music and cultural celebration.

The highly anticipated Rock Away concert, produced by Jammins Events, Inc., drew thousands of fans, many dressed in red, amplifying the festive Valentine’s Day atmosphere while highlighting the strong presence of the Caribbean community.

The evening kicked off with a smooth and soulful set from Jamaican singer Shuga, who warmed up the crowd with a mix of original tracks like “Love Doctor” and stunning renditions of classics such as “No No No.” Setting the stage for what was to come, she delivered a performance that resonated with longtime reggae lovers and new fans alike.

Sean Paul followed with his signature high-energy set, keeping the crowd on their feet as he ran through an impressive lineup of dancehall anthems. From “Get Busy” to “Temperature,” his command of the stage, accompanied by his dancers, created an electric atmosphere that set the tone for the night.

Shaggy, with his unmistakable voice and show-stopping charisma, took the stage next, sending the crowd into a frenzy with hits like “It Wasn’t Me,” “Angel,” and “Boombastic.” Midway through his performance, he brought Sean Paul back on stage for their chart-topping collaboration “Go Down Deh,” a moment that further ignited the energy in the arena as two dancehall titans shared the spotlight.

Closing out the night, reggae icon Beres Hammond, dressed in all white, delivered a soul-stirring set backed by his full band. His classic tunes, including “Rockaway” and “Can’t Stop A Man,” provided a perfect counterbalance to the high-octane performances that preceded him. As the concert reached its grand finale, Shaggy and Sean Paul joined Beres on stage, marking a historic moment as three of reggae and dancehall’s biggest stars stood together for one unforgettable performance.

Beyond the music, the event carried a greater purpose. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the American Foundation for The University of the West Indies (AFUWI), supporting scholarships for students at the University of the West Indies. This ensures that the concert’s impact extends beyond the stage, providing opportunities for the next generation and strengthening the cultural and educational ties between the Caribbean and the diaspora.

The Rock Away concert at UBS Arena was more than just a night of music—it was a moment of history, a celebration of Caribbean excellence, and a powerful reminder of the genre’s enduring global influence.