38th IRAWMA Voting Now Closed; Winners to be Revealed without Public Audience

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Voting to select the winners in 35 categories for the 38th International Reggae and World Music Awards (IRAWMA) closed at midday, March 12, 2020. The winners for the best of 2019 will be revealed on Sunday, March 29, 2020.

With the coronavirus now showing up in Jamaica, the annual IRAWMA for the first time will be presented without a public audience,

“We want to say a very special thanks to the more than 100,000 reggae and world music fans worldwide who have participated in the voting process to pick the winners; the hundreds of music experts who have assisted in the selection of the nominees and special Awardees, and to the dedicated staff in Jamaica, North America, Africa and other parts of the world who have gone beyond the call of duty to make IRAWMA a reality for the reggae and world music industry.

“In the meantime, we are asking all our fans and participants globally who have made preparations to be in Jamaica for this 38th IRAWMA, to contact your airlines and/or hotels to regarding travel plans to this 38th IRAWMA.” Mr. Ephraim Martin, President of Martin’s International and IRAWMA’s producer, noted.

Mr. Martin went on to say that, further information on this 38th IRAWMA will be released to the Media next week Wednesday, March 18th.

IRAWMA could not have made it through 38 years without sponsorship support; so we extend our extraordinary thanks to our supporting sponsors: Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sports, Irie FM, Down Sound Entertainment (DSE), Bigga Drinks, VP Records, Missy Quai Signature Hair (www.missyquai.com), OnStage TV, IrieJam 360, Reggae Festival Guide, African Spectrum, Portland Curry Fest, AC Marriott Hotel, JSVFest, www.25thcenturyradio.com, Balloons by Jaki Jade, Alpha Studios, Yosefus “One Heart of Love” Production and others.

As always, IRAWMA is dedicated to Health Awareness, and we are adopting Seaforth Health Center, in St. Thomas, Jamaica, to be the recipient of part of our proceeds, as we move into the future”, Mr. Ephraim Martin, Martin’s International President concluded.