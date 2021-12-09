Caribbean National Weekly December 9, 2021

Jamaica's head coach Theodore Whitmore, has been on Jamaica's coaching staff for 14 years, including one year as manager of the U-20 team. His record excluding the U-20, is 51 wins, 38 losses and 29 draws. He is the only coach to have taken Jamaica to consecutive CONCACAF Gold Cup finals, losing to Mexico and the USA in 2015 and 2017. He led Jamaica to the 2010 Digicel Cup. Now with Jamaica sitting precariously near the bottom of the World Cup qualifying leaderboard, many are calling for his exit. Should the JFF Fire Head Coach Theodore Whitmore?

