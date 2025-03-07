Caribbean Diaspora News

VM Building Society sponsors 6th Annual Disruptive Leadership Conference in Miami

By Sheri-kae McLeod

The VM Building Society – Florida Representative Office has announced its sponsorship of the 6th Annual Disruptive Leadership Conference, set to take place on March 13 and 14, 2025, at the Sheraton Miami Airport Hotel & Executive Meeting Center.

This year’s conference, themed “The Future of Leadership: Opportunities | Risks | Rewards,” aims to bring together leaders and professionals from diverse industries to address the unique challenges facing Caribbean and Caribbean-American professionals. Known for its insightful keynote presentations, expert-led workshops, and networking opportunities, the event promises to offer valuable guidance on leadership strategies, crisis management, technology integration, and talent acquisition.

A lineup of influential speakers

The conference will feature a range of speakers, including:

  • Dr. Terri-Karelle Johnson: Award-winning media personality, international speaker, and author of My Brand Compass.
  • Sky Jarrett: Senior Advisor at McKinsey and Co-Founder and CEO of Transcend Global.
  • David Mullings: Founder and CEO of Blue Mahoe Capital.
  • Jeanne Aguet: Founder of Loving Is Key.
  • Marlon Hill: Partner at Weiss Serota Helfman Cole & Bierman.
  • Monique Russell: CEO of Clear Communication Solutions.
  • Julie Turney: Founder of HR@Heart Consulting Inc.
  • Christopher Lee: Consultant specializing in cross-cultural communications.
  • Dr. Nicole Grimes: Award-winning education consultant and founder of the Carib Biz Network.
  • Naomi Garrick: CEO of Garrick Communications Ltd.

Commitment to leadership and community growth

Suzette Rochester Lloyd, Chief Representative Officer of the VM Building Society – Florida Representative Office, highlighted the alignment between the event’s mission and the organization’s goals.

“We are extremely excited to be a part of the Disruptive Leadership Conference. This event aligns perfectly with our mission to empower individuals and businesses through innovative financial solutions. We look forward to engaging with leaders and professionals who are committed to driving positive change and fostering growth within their communities,” she said.

Judy McCutcheon, Founder and Managing Partner at Go Blue Consulting, also emphasized the conference’s role in fostering leadership excellence.

“The Disruptive Leadership Conference is a unique platform for leaders to come together, share insights, and inspire each other. We are thrilled to have the VM Building Society – Florida Representative Office as a sponsor, supporting our mission to drive leadership excellence and innovation,” McCutcheon stated.

As a sponsor, the VM Building Society – Florida Representative Office reaffirms its commitment to initiatives that promote leadership development and economic empowerment. The VM Group continues to offer a range of financial services to the Jamaican diaspora, including savings accounts, mortgage loans, and investment opportunities in Jamaica.

For more information and registration details, visit www.disruptiveleadershipconference.com.

