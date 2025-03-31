Caribbean Diaspora News

US government hails Senator Audrey Marks for strengthening Jamaica relations

Senator Audrey Marks
Former Jamaican Ambassador to the United States and Permanent Representative to the Organization of American State (OAS), Senator, Hon Ambassador Audrey Marks accepts a gift from Ms. Lishann Salmon, Charg d’Affair at the Embassy of Jamaica on behalf of members of staff. (Photo Derrick Scott)
By Sheri-kae McLeod

The United States government has praised former Jamaican Ambassador to the United States and former Permanent Representative to the Organization of American States (OAS), Senator the Hon. Audrey Marks, for her significant role in strengthening bilateral ties between Jamaica and the U.S. during her tenure.

Marks, who was recently appointed to the Jamaican Senate and named Minister Without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for efficiency, innovation, and digital transformation, was recognized for her contributions at a farewell reception hosted by the Embassy of Jamaica at the OAS Hall of the Americas in Washington, D.C., on Friday, March 28.

United States Deputy Assistant Secretary for Caribbean Affairs, Haiti, and the Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs, Barbara Feinstein, lauded Marks for her dedication and leadership in fostering the U.S.-Jamaica partnership. Feinstein highlighted Marks’ instrumental role in facilitating the recent visit of U.S. Secretary Marco Rubio to Jamaica, emphasizing the strategic importance of the trip.

“This is obviously an auspicious week for U.S.-Jamaican relations, with Secretary Marco Rubio having just completed a very successful visit. Ambassador Marks was absolutely vital and instrumental to the success of the visit,” Feinstein stated.

Feinstein further acknowledged the significance of the visit occurring just before Marks’ departure from Washington, D.C., reinforcing the impact of her efforts in diplomatic relations. “I thank you, Senator Marks, for everything you did with Prime Minister Andrew Holness and your government to make the visit the success it was, as well as to shape the visit and work with us to ensure that we could highlight the strength of the U.S.-Jamaican partnership,” she added.

- Advertisement -

Marks, who made history as the first woman to serve as Jamaica’s envoy to the U.S. and the only individual to have held the position twice—first from 2010 to 2012 and then from 2016—was also commended for her pragmatism, tenacity, and dedication. Feinstein emphasized that these qualities would serve Marks well in her new role focusing on efficiency and digital transformation.

Senator Audrey Marks expresses gratitude

Reflecting on her tenure, Marks expressed gratitude for the enduring ties between Jamaica and the U.S. “Over the last eight years, I have had the honor of witnessing the deep and enduring ties that bind Jamaica and the United States together. Our collaboration, shared values, common goals, and people-to-people ties have shaped both our countries’ progress in significant ways. The friendships I have formed and the experiences I have had will forever hold a special place in my heart,” she said.

Marks also extended appreciation to the U.S. government, bilateral partners, and her embassy staff for their unwavering support. She acknowledged the Jamaican diaspora’s contributions to health, education, and national development, emphasizing their role in strengthening Jamaica’s global presence.

After exiting her role as ambassador, it was announced that Major General (Retired) Antony Anderson would be the country’s next Ambassador to the United States. Anderson will also serve as Jamaica’s Permanent Representative to the Organisation of American States (OAS).

Among those paying tribute at the event were OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro, OAS Assistant Secretary General Ambassador Nestor Méndez, Sir Ronald Sanders, Dean of the Ambassadors of the Western Hemisphere Accredited to the U.S. and the OAS, and Professor Emeritus of Stanford University, Donald Harris — the father of former Vice President Kamala Harris.

The farewell reception was attended by representatives of the U.S. government, members of the diplomatic corps, and the Jamaican diaspora.

More Stories

Canadian arrested for smuggling St. Vincent woman at US border

Canadian arrested for smuggling St. Vincent woman at US border

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Cannon Corners border crossing arrested a Canadian citizen on March 27 for attempting to smuggle...
Guyanese activist Melly Mel granted bail following ICE arrest

Guyanese activist Melly Mel granted bail following ICE arrest

Guyanese social media activist Melissa Atwell-Holder, widely known as Melly Mel, has been granted bail after her arrest by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement...
Caribbean nationals among over 300 immigrants arrested by ICE in Massachusetts

Caribbean nationals among over 300 immigrants arrested by ICE in Massachusetts

Scores of Caribbean nationals were among the 370 illegal immigrants apprehended by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and federal law enforcement partners during...
Grandfather of Harlem Robert Panton

Grandfather of Harlem Robert Panton faces deportation to Jamaica

A Jamaican-born Harlem resident who has lived in the United States for more than 50 years was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement...
Guyanese Influencer Remains In ICE Custody In Louisiana

Over $38K raised for Guyanese Melly Mel’ ahead of immigration hearing 

Over $38,000 has been raised to support the legal defense of Melissa 'Melly Mel' Atwell, a Guyana-born social network activist who is scheduled to...
Jamaicans in the diaspora choosing to return home

Data shows more Jamaicans in the diaspora choosing to return home

An increasing number of Jamaicans living abroad are choosing to return home, according to the latest data from the Jamaica Customs Department. Provisional figures...
Appeals court reinstates portions of Florida election law immigrant voting

New York court blocks immigrant voting law, impacting Caribbean diaspora

New York’s highest court has ruled that a 2021 law allowing some legal permanent residents to vote in local elections is unconstitutional, marking a...
Mia Love

Former Haitian-American Congresswoman Mia Love dies at 49

Former U.S. Representative Mia Love of Utah, a Haitian-American trailblazer who became the first Black Republican woman elected to Congress, died on Sunday at...
mass deportation legal status

US ends legal staus for over 500,000 Cuban, Haitian, and other migrants

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced on Friday that it is revoking humanitarian parole (or legal staus) for approximately 532,000 Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans,...
Childhood Tragedy Inspired My Passion for Education, Says Jamaican-Born Entrepreneur

Tragedy fuels Jamaican entrepreneur Jenniffer Brown’s passion for education

For Jamaican-born entrepreneur Jenniffer Brown, a childhood tragedy became the catalyst for a lifelong commitment to education. As the current President of the Westwood...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Canadian arrested for smuggling St. Vincent woman at US border

Canadian arrested for smuggling St. Vincent woman at US border

Skip to content