US government hails Senator Audrey Marks for strengthening Jamaica relations

The United States government has praised former Jamaican Ambassador to the United States and former Permanent Representative to the Organization of American States (OAS), Senator the Hon. Audrey Marks, for her significant role in strengthening bilateral ties between Jamaica and the U.S. during her tenure.

Marks, who was recently appointed to the Jamaican Senate and named Minister Without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for efficiency, innovation, and digital transformation, was recognized for her contributions at a farewell reception hosted by the Embassy of Jamaica at the OAS Hall of the Americas in Washington, D.C., on Friday, March 28.

United States Deputy Assistant Secretary for Caribbean Affairs, Haiti, and the Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs, Barbara Feinstein, lauded Marks for her dedication and leadership in fostering the U.S.-Jamaica partnership. Feinstein highlighted Marks’ instrumental role in facilitating the recent visit of U.S. Secretary Marco Rubio to Jamaica, emphasizing the strategic importance of the trip.

“This is obviously an auspicious week for U.S.-Jamaican relations, with Secretary Marco Rubio having just completed a very successful visit. Ambassador Marks was absolutely vital and instrumental to the success of the visit,” Feinstein stated.

Feinstein further acknowledged the significance of the visit occurring just before Marks’ departure from Washington, D.C., reinforcing the impact of her efforts in diplomatic relations. “I thank you, Senator Marks, for everything you did with Prime Minister Andrew Holness and your government to make the visit the success it was, as well as to shape the visit and work with us to ensure that we could highlight the strength of the U.S.-Jamaican partnership,” she added.

Marks, who made history as the first woman to serve as Jamaica’s envoy to the U.S. and the only individual to have held the position twice—first from 2010 to 2012 and then from 2016—was also commended for her pragmatism, tenacity, and dedication. Feinstein emphasized that these qualities would serve Marks well in her new role focusing on efficiency and digital transformation.

Senator Audrey Marks expresses gratitude

Reflecting on her tenure, Marks expressed gratitude for the enduring ties between Jamaica and the U.S. “Over the last eight years, I have had the honor of witnessing the deep and enduring ties that bind Jamaica and the United States together. Our collaboration, shared values, common goals, and people-to-people ties have shaped both our countries’ progress in significant ways. The friendships I have formed and the experiences I have had will forever hold a special place in my heart,” she said.

Marks also extended appreciation to the U.S. government, bilateral partners, and her embassy staff for their unwavering support. She acknowledged the Jamaican diaspora’s contributions to health, education, and national development, emphasizing their role in strengthening Jamaica’s global presence.

After exiting her role as ambassador, it was announced that Major General (Retired) Antony Anderson would be the country’s next Ambassador to the United States. Anderson will also serve as Jamaica’s Permanent Representative to the Organisation of American States (OAS).

Among those paying tribute at the event were OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro, OAS Assistant Secretary General Ambassador Nestor Méndez, Sir Ronald Sanders, Dean of the Ambassadors of the Western Hemisphere Accredited to the U.S. and the OAS, and Professor Emeritus of Stanford University, Donald Harris — the father of former Vice President Kamala Harris.

The farewell reception was attended by representatives of the U.S. government, members of the diplomatic corps, and the Jamaican diaspora.