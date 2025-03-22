Tragedy fuels Jamaican entrepreneur Jenniffer Brown’s passion for education

For Jamaican-born entrepreneur Jenniffer Brown, a childhood tragedy became the catalyst for a lifelong commitment to education. As the current President of the Westwood Old Girls’ Association (WOGA) New York Chapter, Brown has dedicated the past nine years to ensuring that new generations of students at her alma mater, Westwood High School for Girls in Jamaica, receive the best academic foundation possible.

“I firmly believe that the challenges we experience in childhood can serve as the inspiration for us to do as much as we can to make the lives of others better. Because that is my story,” Brown said.

Brown, a former Legal Administrator, faced significant hardships after losing her mother at the age of nine. Her mother’s final wish was for her daughters to receive an education at Westwood, one of Jamaica’s most prestigious high schools. Despite the emotional struggles of boarding school and the absence of family visits, Brown persevered, eventually immigrating to the United States and attending Pace University.

Her professional journey saw her serve for over two decades as Firm Administrator at the Manhattan-based Weiner, Millo, Morgan, and Bonanno law firm before moving into a leadership role in the legal cannabis sector. Today, she co-owns JKL Productions, an event planning and leadership training company, alongside partners Karlene Largie and Lesleyann Samuel.

Despite her achievements, Brown felt a lingering sense of responsibility toward her alma mater. That feeling crystallized in 2014 when she and her husband hosted a delegation of Westwood students attending a United Nations conference in New York. This experience inspired her to revive the New York chapter of WOGA in 2016, reconnecting alumni and spearheading initiatives to support the school in Jamaica.

Under her leadership, WOGA New York has made significant strides in enhancing resources at Westwood. The organization has provided laptops to students since the COVID-19 pandemic and contributed to the establishment of an AutoCAD (Computer-Aided Design) lab on campus. However, Brown emphasizes that there is still much work to be done, including the development of a second lab and improving internet connectivity at the school. She is actively seeking sponsors and donors while also focusing on expanding alumni engagement through an upcoming membership drive under the banner “Westwood Strong.”

“With all my heart, I believe that the greatest tool you can give to anyone is a good education,” Brown said. “For young women especially, in the world we currently inhabit, it is vital because once it’s yours, it is the one thing that nobody can ever take away. It can literally set the course for your entire future.”

As she continues her mission, Jenniffer Brown remains steadfast in her belief that education is the key to transformation, not just for individuals, but for entire communities.

For more information on joining WOGA New York contact 929-242-9156 or email [email protected].