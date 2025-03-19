Senator Audrey Marks to receive prestigious AFUWI Trailblazer Award

Newly appointed Minister of Efficiency, Innovation, and Digital Transformation, Senator Audrey Marks, is set to receive the prestigious Trailblazer Award from the American Foundation for The University of the West Indies (AFUWI).

The long-serving Jamaican ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American States (OAS) will be honored at the AFUWI’s 28th annual Legacy Awards Gala in New York City on April 4, 2025.

AFUWI announced the award in recognition of Senator Marks’ outstanding contributions to diplomacy, service to the Jamaican diaspora, and dedication to national development.

“Ambassador Marks has demonstrated a remarkable commitment to promoting educational growth as a vital driver of national development,” said Ann-Marie Grant, Executive Director of AFUWI. “Hailing from rural St. Mary, she deeply understands the aspirations of everyday Jamaicans and their strong desire for economic and social mobility.”

A trailblazer in both business and public service, Marks is widely known as the founder of Paymaster (Jamaica) Limited, the Caribbean’s first multi-transaction bill payment system, which revolutionized the region’s financial services industry. She made history as Jamaica’s first female ambassador to the United States and the first to serve two terms in the role. Recently appointed as a senator and cabinet minister, Marks has been a strong advocate for economic growth, investment, and innovation.

A proud alumna of The University of the West Indies, Marks has also served on several prominent public and private sector boards, including the UWI Mona School of Business, the National Health Fund (NHF), and Jamaica Trade and Invest (JTI). Her longstanding commitment to expanding educational opportunities aligns closely with AFUWI’s mission to provide scholarships for financially disadvantaged but ambitious students.

Senator Audrey Marks will be honored alongside other distinguished recipients, including William Mahfood of WISYNCO, The Half Moon Hotel, Thea La Fond Gadson, Althea Brown, and Cedric Gayle, Esq. The gala serves as a major fundraiser to support scholarships for deserving students at UWI.