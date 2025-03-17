Caribbean Diaspora NewsWomen in Focus

Rosie Gordon-Wallace: Championing Caribbean art in South Florida and beyond

Rosie Gordon-Wallace
By Sheri-kae McLeod

For more than two decades, Rosie Gordon-Wallace has been at the forefront of championing Caribbean art, carving out a space for diaspora artists in South Florida and beyond.

As the founder of the Diaspora Vibe Cultural Arts Incubator (DVCAI), she has provided a crucial platform for Caribbean and immigrant artists to explore their heritage, challenge artistic conventions, and engage in global conversations.

Her latest curatorial effort, The Whole World is Churning: Then and Now | Now and Beyond, currently on view at the Barry University Institute of Immigration Studies in Miami through April 18, 2025, exemplifies her commitment to fostering dialogue on migration, memory, and identity. Organized by DVCAI, the exhibition features nine diasporic artists whose works deconstruct and reimagine historical narratives, drawing attention to the ever-evolving experiences of the Caribbean and broader immigrant communities.

A highlight of the exhibition is Magical Entities, a solo show by multidisciplinary artist Asser St. Val, which delves into themes of Black identity, neuromelanin, and mythology. This emphasis on identity and transformation echoes the very mission of DVCAI—offering artists a laboratory to experiment, redefine themselves, and push boundaries within contemporary art.

Since establishing DVCAI, Gordon-Wallace has been instrumental in elevating Caribbean art within Miami’s cultural scene, creating opportunities for artists often overlooked by mainstream institutions. Her incubator has served as a launchpad for countless creatives, with artists traveling to engage in exchanges with counterparts in France, Barbados, Puerto Rico, Jamaica, Antigua, Suriname, Belize, and Guadeloupe. This cross-border approach underscores her belief that Caribbean art should not be confined by geography but recognized as part of a dynamic, global movement.

Beyond curating exhibitions, Gordon-Wallace’s advocacy extends to serving on the PAMM Fund for African American Art, Miami-Dade’s Cultural Affairs grant panels, and the Museum Association of the Caribbean’s curatorial selection board. Her contributions have earned her accolades such as the Knight Foundation Cultural Award and recognition as one of South Florida’s 50 Most Powerful Black Professionals.

As South Florida continues to evolve as a hub for Caribbean culture, Rosie Gordon-Wallace remains a steadfast force in ensuring that the region’s artistic landscape reflects the voices, histories, and innovations of its diaspora. Through DVCAI and her curatorial vision, she is not just showcasing Caribbean art—she is actively reshaping its future on a global scale.

 

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

