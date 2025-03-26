Caribbean Diaspora News

Over $38K raised for Guyanese Melly Mel’ ahead of immigration hearing 

Guyanese Influencer Remains In ICE Custody In Louisiana
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Over $38,000 has been raised to support the legal defense of Melissa ‘Melly Mel’ Atwell, a Guyana-born social network activist who is scheduled to appear before a U.S. Immigration Judge on March 28, 2025.

Atwell, known for her outspoken criticism of governance and alleged corruption in Guyana, is currently in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody in Louisiana.

As of the latest update, Atwell’s GoFundMe campaign, titled “Help Melissa Atwell Defend Democracy,” has raised a total of $38,550 towards its goal of $100,000. The campaign has seen 518 donations to date, with Dexter McLennon, a prominent supporter, contributing $2,200 in two separate donations, making him the largest contributor.

Court records confirm that Atwell is set to appear virtually before U.S. Immigration Judge Richard C. Jacobs on March 28, 2025, at 8:30 AM. Initially scheduled for June 25, her hearing has now been moved to the end of March. Atwell, who has been critical of political issues in Guyana on social media, was detained by U.S. authorities last week. She is currently being held at a federal immigration facility in Louisiana.

Guyana’s Minister for Legal Affairs and Attorney-General, Anil Nandlall, addressed growing public speculation regarding the country’s involvement in Atwell’s detention. During his weekly “Issues in the News” program, Nandlall emphatically denied that the Guyanese government had any role in Atwell’s arrest or detention, stating, “For the avoidance of any doubt, the Government of Guyana has not arrested Melissa Atwell and does not detain Melissa Atwell.” He explained that immigration enforcement and investigations fall under the jurisdiction of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Atwell’s supporters, particularly from the Guyanese Diaspora, have protested her detention, claiming political persecution and calling for her immediate release.

Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, Vice President of Guyana and General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party, previously stated that Atwell would be welcomed back if deported.

However, she may face legal battles upon her return, as multiple defamation, slander, and multimillion-dollar lawsuits have been filed against her in Guyana.

Despite her current legal challenges, Atwell’s legal team and supporters remain determined to fight for her in the upcoming court proceedings.

 

