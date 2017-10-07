Lauderdale Lakes Certificate of Achievement for Excellence for CAFR

The City of Lauderdale Lakes has received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) for its comprehensive annual financial report (CAFR).

Highest form of recognition

The City’s Financial Services Department earned the GFOA Financial Reporting Achievement Award that is revered as the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting. The attainment represents a significant accomplishment by the City of Lauderdale Lakes’ Financial Services Department.

Susan Liburd, Director of Financial Services said, “I am very proud of this department! We really work hard to ensure the City’s finances are carefully managed and in full disclosure order at all times. This is one that we are very proud of and look forward to receiving such an honor in the years to come.”

Impartial judges

The CAFR has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motive potential users and user groups to read the CAFR.

“This is great news! Our Financial Services department is equipped with a group of highly intelligent and dedicated employees who are committed to providing the City with top notch services. We couldn’t be happier to witness the Financial Services Department be awarded for such encouraging award,” said Mayor Hazelle Rogers.

About the Program

The GFOA established the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting Program (CAFR Program) in 1945 to encourage and assist state and local governments to go beyond the minimum requirements of generally accepted accounting principles to prepare comprehensive annual financial reports that evidence the spirit of transparency and full disclosure and then to recognize individual governments that succeed in achieving that goal.

The goal of the program is not to assess the financial health of participating governments, but rather to ensure that users of their financial statements have the information they need to do so themselves.

About the City of Lauderdale Lakes

For information on the City of Lauderdale Lakes, visit their website: http://www.lauderdalelakes.org/

To tour the City of Lauderdale Lakes, contact Public Information at 954-535-2838.