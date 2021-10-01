Latin Music Fest in Miramar Draws Fans from Across South Florida

Latin music lovers from all across South Florida gathered at the Amphitheater in Miramar on September 25, to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month at the city’s signature Latin Music Festival.

The event is held annually to highlight Hispanic Heritage Month but was canceled in 2020 due to concerns arising from the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, community members of all ages turned up to dance to salsa, merengue, bachata and more.

Venezuelan, Edward Mena kicked off the festival with his romantic ballads and Miramar’s Aney C, who is from Panama, energized the crowd with her dancers as she performed her urbano pop songs.

Columbian artiste, Charlie Zaa and one of the original Salsa Kings, Hector Tricoche from Puerto Rico continued to wow the crowd with their riveting performances. Dominican, Ramon Orlando and David Lucca y Los Clasicos with Gio Beta kept the audience on their feet for the rest of the night dancing to salsa and merengue.

Vice Mayor Yvette Colbourne, who is of Panamanian descent, stated, “The Latin Music Fest gets bigger and better every year, and this year was no exception. It was such a fun evening despite the light showers, and it was great to celebrate with the community who came out to represent their countries of origin. The diverse group of accomplished performers did not disappoint and kept the crowd entertained from beginning to end. The variety of Latin food served up by local vendors was amazing and the Cuban cigar lounge set up by Mr. Cigars was a big hit. Thanks to everyone who came from near and far to celebrate with us.”