Kimone’s Cake Art Studio will offer sweet treats at the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival

This November 13, Kimone Ferguson will make the jump from festival attendee to festival vendor at the 20th Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival in Miramar, Florida.

The festival completes a homecoming for Ferguson, allowing her to pay homage to her Jamaican roots. “I grew up watching my Jamaican grandmother do what she does best as far as providing delicious meals for the family,” she explains.

Ferguson is self-taught, but has nevertheless made waves in the dessert scene, establishing Kimone’s Cake Art Studio as a premier source for gourmet pastries that make an impression right from the unboxing. “I turn a blank canvas – a cake, a cookie, or any dessert – into an edible masterpiece,” Ferguson says, confidently.

She’s bringing an assortment of customer favorites to the festival. On hand will be her signature banana pudding, local favorite biscoff cookie butter cupcakes, and a tribute to her heritage with a coconut cream rum cake, just to name a few.

The Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival has garnered a reputation for out-there delectables, most famously, jerk ice cream. As to whether we can expect something similar from Ferguson, she laughs, “Am I bringing a jerk cupcake? I’ll leave that a secret.”

Patrons will have to go to the Kimone’s Cake Art Studio booth to find out.





