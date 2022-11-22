Janice McIntosh announces her Candidacy for Global Jamaica Diaspora Council Representative, Southern USA

Janice McIntosh has announced her candidacy for Global Jamaica Diaspora (GJD) Representative, Southern USA. She will represent 13 states, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and South Carolina.

In a statement issued earlier today McIntosh said, “I’m excited and proud to announce my candidacy for GJDC Representative for the southern USA because I am motivated to work tirelessly to represent the diverse voices of our diaspora,” Janice said. “I believe in the power we have as a collective and I am confident we will have constructive dialogue aimed at benefitting our people and causes wherever we live.”

Janice has a wealth of experience collaborating with government officials, business leaders and member of the community. In her former role as the head of the Jamaica National (JN) Bank, she led her team to deliver exceptional services to members in the South Florida community. Her successes can be attributed to her ability to connect with her community, listen to their needs, understand the issues, and respond accordingly. As an active member of the GJDC, Janice is always a source of support and action. She has worked with past and present GJDC representatives to deliver key agenda items for the diaspora.

According to McIntosh, the mission of her campaign is to engage with the diaspora and put their needs F.I.R.S.T (Facilitate, Inclusive, Respect, Shared Values and Trust). These pillars represent the core principles driving this campaign. She believes this approach will facilitate meaningful discussions to help her better understand their needs. Additionally, she believes in gathering feedback and using relevant data to guide her recommendations to the ministry. She believes diversity is our strength and is committed to being inclusive.

“Our shared values are what bind us to Jamaica and doing all we can to ensure Jamaicans do well everywhere keeps me focused,” she stated.

In 2009, Janice migrated from Jamaica and made Florida her home away from home. She is married and a mom of two active teenagers. She is passionate about giving back and since moving to Florida, her involvement in the community has been as numerous as they are fulfilling. She is currently the VP of the Jamaican Women of Florida (JWOF) and is still very active in her local community and church.

To cast a vote in the upcoming election you must first register under the ‘Southern States’ to be on the eligible voters’ list. Once registered, you will receive a ballot by Dec 1. The registration deadline is November 30.