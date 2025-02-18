Jamaicans vie for governorship in New Jersey, Virginia, and other key races

In the upcoming 2025 off-year elections, several candidates of Jamaican descent are vying for high-profile political offices across the United States, with the governorships of New Jersey and Virginia among the most closely watched races.

Jamaican-American candidates for governor

Montclair, New Jersey, Mayor Sean Spiller, whose mother is Jamaican, has officially launched his bid for governor. Since taking office in 2020, Spiller has prioritized economic development, town efficiency, and education reform. Now, he hopes to bring that leadership to the state level, joining a crowded Democratic primary field.

In Virginia, Winsome Earle-Sears, the state’s current lieutenant governor and a Jamaican-born Republican, has declared her candidacy for governor. Endorsed by incumbent Governor Glenn Youngkin, she is the frontrunner for her party’s nomination. If elected, Earle-Sears would make history as Virginia’s first female governor and the first woman of color to serve as a U.S. governor. She first made headlines in 2021 as the first Black woman elected to statewide office in Virginia.

If both Spiller and Earle-Sears win their respective races, they would join Wes Moore, the Jamaican-American governor of Maryland, in shaping U.S. state leadership.

Jamaicans enter key local races

Beyond gubernatorial contests, Jamaican candidates are making waves in major cities.

In New York City, Michael Blake, a former assemblyman and national Democratic strategist, is running for mayor, hoping to succeed Eric Adams. Meanwhile, Lawman Lynch, a youth advocate and community leader, is seeking a seat on the New York City Council. If successful, Lynch would become the first Jamaican-born male to serve on the council. He is running in District 41, which includes neighborhoods such as Brownsville, Crown Heights, and Bedford-Stuyvesant—areas with strong Jamaican ties.

In South Florida

In South Florida, Carson “Eddy” Edwards, a longtime Miramar resident and local entrepreneur, has announced his candidacy for Miramar Commission Seat 4 in the election scheduled for March 11, 2025. With more than 30 years of involvement in community affairs, Edwards is running under the campaign theme “Stronger Together.” Seat 4 became vacant after Vice Mayor Alexandra P. Davis was elected to the Broward County Commission on November 5, 2024.

Additionally, Nari Tomlinson, a Jamaican-American former collegiate athlete and educator, has entered the race for Miramar Commission Seat 3 in the March 11, 2025 municipal elections. Tomlinson, who has chaired the Historic Miramar Advisory Board for the past three years, has served on several city advisory boards. His platform focuses on revitalizing historic neighborhoods, increasing academic and extracurricular resources for students, and improving civic engagement. He faces competition from Bahamian-American Avril Cherasard and Keith “Papa Keith” Walcott, a longtime community advocate and veteran radio host with Trinidadian roots.

A landmark election year for Jamaican representation

The 2025 elections could mark a pivotal moment for Jamaican-American political influence. In New Jersey, Spiller faces tough competition, with at least 10 candidates in the race—six Democrats and four Republicans. In Virginia, Earle-Sears is expected to face Abigail Spanberger, a former congresswoman, in what could be a closely contested general election.

Meanwhile, Lynch’s campaign carries historical significance, as he hopes to follow in the footsteps of Una Clarke, the first Jamaican-born woman elected to the New York City Council. His district, which includes East New York, Crown Heights, and East Flatbush, has long been a hub for Jamaican culture and activism.