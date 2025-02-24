Caribbean Diaspora NewsWomen in Focus

Jamaican-born Joy Thomas Moore to be honored at Caribbean Women of Impact Honors

Wes-Moore-and-Joy-Thomas-Moore
By Sheri-kae McLeod

A remarkable group of Caribbean and African women will be celebrated for their contributions to business, media, the arts, and culture at the Inaugural Caribbean & African Women of Impact Honors. Among them is Joy Thomas Moore, the Jamaica-born mother of Maryland Governor Wes Moore, whose influence as a media executive and philanthropist has left an indelible mark on her community.

Under the theme “Giving Flowers, Honoring Legacies,” the event, organized by SEA The Difference (Hopeless RHOmantic LLC) and Women in Soca, will take place at Chez Yiamme in Laurel, Maryland, and feature a distinguished list of honorees.

Joining Moore among this year’s honorees is Elizabeth Montano, author, businesswoman, and mother of soca legend Machel Montano. Other awardees include Aisha N. Braveboy, State’s Attorney for Prince George’s County, Maryland; Denise Belfon, international soca icon; Maureen Umeh, Emmy Award-winning FOX 5 reporter; and Fiona Compton, historian and founder of Know Your Caribbean, among others.

“This event is about giving these incredible women their flowers while they can receive them,” said the event organizers. “We are honoring legacies that continue to inspire future generations.”

A life of resilience and influence

Born in Trelawny, Jamaica, Joy Thomas Moore moved with her family to The Bronx, New York, at the age of three. She attended LaGuardia School of Music and Art before continuing her education at American University in Washington, DC. It was during this time, amidst the civil rights movement and Vietnam War, that she became deeply involved in activism and advocacy for Black students.

Her early career saw her working in radio and television, where she won a Peabody Award. She later transitioned into philanthropy, serving at the Annie E. Casey Foundation in Baltimore before becoming the CEO of JWS Media Consulting. She is also the author of The Power of Presence: Be a Voice in Your Child’s Ear Even When You’re Not With Them, which speaks to her philosophy on parenting and resilience.

Moore’s life took an unexpected turn when she lost her second husband, Westley Moore, in 1982, leaving her to raise three children as a single mother. Among them was Wes Moore, who would go on to become the first African-American governor of Maryland. Joy Moore has remained a steadfast influence in her son’s life, supporting his journey through military service, business, authorship, and eventually, politics.

Wes Moore’s leadership at Robin Hood, a national anti-poverty organization, saw him spearheading efforts that provided over $200 million in aid to communities impacted by COVID-19 and systemic poverty. His mother believes that her experiences raising three children alone, along with her unwavering faith, helped shape his vision for public service.

While Joy Moore does not visit Jamaica as often as she would like, she remains deeply connected to her roots. “The kids visit Jamaica more often than I do. It is their place of solace. In fact, after winning the election for governor, Wes went to Jamaica to relax,” she shared in a 2023 interview with Jamaica Gleaner.

The Caribbean & African Women of Impact Honors promises to be a momentous occasion, recognizing the contributions of women like Moore and Montano, who have paved the way for future generations.

Tickets for the event are available now on Eventbrite: https://SEA-CAWIHonors.eventbrite.com.

