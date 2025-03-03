Jamaican diaspora leaders applaud local police for February gun, ammunition bust

NEW YORK, USA — The discovery of a significant cache of firearms and ammunition in Newport West, Port Bustamante on February 17, 2025, has been met with praise from Diaspora leaders and others who have commended the Jamaican police for their efforts. Investigators from the Firearms and Narcotics Investigation Division (FNID) and the Jamaica Customs Agency intercepted two barrels containing 66 firearms — including 50 handguns and 16 rifles — along with more than 4,500 rounds of ammunition. Two men were taken into custody in connection with the find.

Ronnie Hammick, head of the Ex-Correctional Officers Association of Jamaica, praised the police for the major breakthrough, acknowledging that security forces are often criticized for not doing enough to address the country’s high crime rates. “It most likely would have been a catastrophic situation had all those firearms and ammunition gotten into the wrong hands,” Hammick said. He emphasized the importance of citizen support in aiding the police’s crime-fighting efforts.

Dr. Shauna Chin, the California-based Global Jamaica Diaspora Council representative for the West-Mid West United States, expressed relief that the guns, which were intended for violent acts, were intercepted before reaching the wrong people. She urged for continued efforts from all stakeholders to help the security forces and Government in combating crime in Jamaica.

Dr. Rupert Francis, chair of the Diaspora Task Force on Crime Intervention and Prevention, also lauded the swift action of the police. He pointed out that more public cooperation is needed for a significant reduction in crime, stressing that the security forces alone cannot tackle the growing problem of violence.

Irwine Clare Sr., of Team Jamaica Bickle, called the arms find “a significant breakthrough,” while Peter Gracey, Global Jamaica Diaspora Council representative for the southern US, described it as “a big and commendable advantage for law enforcement.”

Assistant Commissioner Anthony McLaughlin, head of the police Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Branch (C-TOC), confirmed that the police are committed to tracking down individuals involved in shipping illegal firearms into the country. “We are tightening up on the borders,” McLaughlin stated, reiterating the police’s cooperation with international partners to prevent arms smuggling.

This latest arms bust follows a similar interception in December 2024, when five barrels containing illegal firearms and ammunition were seized at a Kingston wharf. The shipment, originating from the United States, was declared as containing grocery and clothing, but upon inspection, authorities discovered firearms and ammunition hidden inside. A preliminary assessment showed that the component parts seized could assemble additional firearms.

The Jamaica Customs Agency (JCA) also issued a stern warning to gun smugglers, emphasizing its commitment to national security. “These latest interceptions highlight the effectiveness of our modern inspection systems and collaboration with law enforcement,” the JCA said. “If you attempt to smuggle weapons through our ports, we will find them.”

In recent weeks, the Jamaican Government has reported a reduction in major crimes. Police data for January 1 to February 18, 2025, show a 23.8% decrease in murders compared to the same period in 2024, with 99 murders recorded compared to 130 last year. Shootings also dropped from 130 to 114.

Jamaica recorded a 19% reduction in murders and a 14% drop in other major crimes such as shootings, robberies, break-ins, and rapes in 2024, signaling progress in the country’s efforts to curb crime.