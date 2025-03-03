Caribbean Diaspora News

Jamaican diaspora leaders applaud local police for February gun, ammunition bust

Jamaican Diaspora leaders applaud local police for February gun, ammunition bust
file photo
By Amelia Robinson

NEW YORK, USA — The discovery of a significant cache of firearms and ammunition in Newport West, Port Bustamante on February 17, 2025, has been met with praise from Diaspora leaders and others who have commended the Jamaican police for their efforts. Investigators from the Firearms and Narcotics Investigation Division (FNID) and the Jamaica Customs Agency intercepted two barrels containing 66 firearms — including 50 handguns and 16 rifles — along with more than 4,500 rounds of ammunition. Two men were taken into custody in connection with the find.

Ronnie Hammick, head of the Ex-Correctional Officers Association of Jamaica, praised the police for the major breakthrough, acknowledging that security forces are often criticized for not doing enough to address the country’s high crime rates. “It most likely would have been a catastrophic situation had all those firearms and ammunition gotten into the wrong hands,” Hammick said. He emphasized the importance of citizen support in aiding the police’s crime-fighting efforts.

Dr. Shauna Chin, the California-based Global Jamaica Diaspora Council representative for the West-Mid West United States, expressed relief that the guns, which were intended for violent acts, were intercepted before reaching the wrong people. She urged for continued efforts from all stakeholders to help the security forces and Government in combating crime in Jamaica.

Dr. Rupert Francis, chair of the Diaspora Task Force on Crime Intervention and Prevention, also lauded the swift action of the police. He pointed out that more public cooperation is needed for a significant reduction in crime, stressing that the security forces alone cannot tackle the growing problem of violence.

Irwine Clare Sr., of Team Jamaica Bickle, called the arms find “a significant breakthrough,” while Peter Gracey, Global Jamaica Diaspora Council representative for the southern US, described it as “a big and commendable advantage for law enforcement.”

- Advertisement -

Assistant Commissioner Anthony McLaughlin, head of the police Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Branch (C-TOC), confirmed that the police are committed to tracking down individuals involved in shipping illegal firearms into the country. “We are tightening up on the borders,” McLaughlin stated, reiterating the police’s cooperation with international partners to prevent arms smuggling.

This latest arms bust follows a similar interception in December 2024, when five barrels containing illegal firearms and ammunition were seized at a Kingston wharf. The shipment, originating from the United States, was declared as containing grocery and clothing, but upon inspection, authorities discovered firearms and ammunition hidden inside. A preliminary assessment showed that the component parts seized could assemble additional firearms.

The Jamaica Customs Agency (JCA) also issued a stern warning to gun smugglers, emphasizing its commitment to national security. “These latest interceptions highlight the effectiveness of our modern inspection systems and collaboration with law enforcement,” the JCA said. “If you attempt to smuggle weapons through our ports, we will find them.”

In recent weeks, the Jamaican Government has reported a reduction in major crimes. Police data for January 1 to February 18, 2025, show a 23.8% decrease in murders compared to the same period in 2024, with 99 murders recorded compared to 130 last year. Shootings also dropped from 130 to 114.

Jamaica recorded a 19% reduction in murders and a 14% drop in other major crimes such as shootings, robberies, break-ins, and rapes in 2024, signaling progress in the country’s efforts to curb crime.

 

More Stories

Jamaicans among Immigrant parents removing teenage sons from UK over stabbing fears

Jamaicans among immigrant parents removing teenage sons from UK over stabbing fears

Immigrant parents in the United Kingdom (UK), worried about gang violence and knife crime, are increasingly sending their teenage sons back to their countries...
Jamaican national arrested marijuana

Jamaican national arrested in Mississippi with over 715 pounds of marijuana

A Jamaican national residing in the United States on a work visa was arrested after authorities discovered more than 715 pounds of marijuana and...
Jamaican National Arrested at US-Mexico Border for Alleged Illegal Re-entry and Fraudulent ID Use

Jamaican national arrested at US-Mexico border for alleged illegal re-entry

A Jamaican national with a history of felony convictions was arrested at the Paso Del Norte port of entry on the US-Mexico border for...
Adopt a Child Initiative

Jamaica Diaspora Taskforce Action Network launches ‘Adopt a Child Initiative’

The Jamaica Diaspora Taskforce Action Network (JDTAN) has launched its Adopt a Child Initiative, a campaign that invites donors to pledge three years of...
Jamaican-born fraud analyst Naujae Lee helping US victims reclaim lost funds

Jamaican-born fraud analyst Naujae Lee helping US victims reclaim lost funds

As fraudulent activities continue to rise, fraud analyst and investigator Naujae Lee has become a beacon of hope for countless victims seeking to recover...
Jamaican national arrested ICE

ICE arrests Jamaican national in Boston on assault charges

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has apprehended a Jamaican national accused of violent crimes in Massachusetts, officials announced. ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO)...
Broward County Animal Care Doug Brightwell and Rousseau Durocher

Haitian-American Rousseau Durocher named Florida Animal Protection Leader of the Year

Broward County Animal Care is celebrating Intake Supervisor Rousseau Durocher after he was named Leader of the Year by the Florida Animal Protection and...
Jamaica National Awards 2022

Deadline approaches for diaspora nominees of Jamaica National Awards 2025

The deadline for submitting nominations for the 2025 Jamaica National Honours and Awards is set for Monday, March 31, 2025. The nomination process, overseen by...
Contributed Photo: Rikyra Wilson, co-founder of Black Medical Network (BMN).

Jamaican co-founds organization for Black international students in Canada

Twenty-year-old Rikyra Wilson, a native of St. Catherine, Jamaica, and co-founder of the Black Medical Network (BMN) at Wilfrid Laurier University in Waterloo, Ontario,...
Joy Reid to leave MSNBC

Guyanese-American Joy Reid to leave MSNBC after evening show canceled

Guyanese-American MSNBC host Joy Reid is leaving the network, MSNBC’s new president announced in a memo to staff on Monday, marking the end of...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Vybz Kartel Arrives in Barbados for Street Vybz Rum Launch

Vybz Kartel arrives in Barbados for Street Vybz Rum launch

Skip to content