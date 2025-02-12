Caribbean Diaspora News

Jamaican-born NYPD chief faces sexual harassment in lawsuit

Jamaican American NYPD chief Ruel Stephenson of accused of sexual harassment in lawsuit
. Lt. Mariela Matos-Leo, who works at the 24th Precinct, claims that Stephenson sexually harassed her in 2022 and subsequently attempted to ruin her career
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Assistant Chief Ruel Stephenson, the highest-ranking Jamaican officer in the New York Police Department (NYPD), is facing a lawsuit alleging sexual harassment and retaliation from a female subordinate.

The lawsuit, filed last Friday in Manhattan Supreme Court, accuses Stephenson of targeting Lt. Mariela Matos-Leo, a 19-year NYPD veteran, after she rejected his advances.

Matos-Leo, who is stationed at the 24th Precinct—housed in the same building as Manhattan North, which Stephenson commands—claims the alleged harassment began in 2022. She alleges that after she rebuffed Stephenson, he sought to damage her career, publicly belittling her work and attempting to derail her professional progress.

According to the lawsuit, Stephenson told Matos-Leo in a May 2023 meeting that if he had the authority, he would fire her due to her “mediocre” work. She further alleges that his retaliatory actions resulted in lower earnings compared to her male counterparts, costing her as much as $1.7 million in lost pension benefits.

One of the most striking claims in the lawsuit centers around a precinct holiday party held on Dec. 13, 2023, at the Glen Island Harbor Club in New Rochelle. Matos-Leo asserts that Stephenson aggressively encouraged her to attend the event, where he organized a $700 “best dressed” contest—exclusively for female subordinates. She opted not to go, stating in court documents that his persistent invitations made her feel as though she was being pursued as a “conquest.”

- Advertisement -

Following her absence, Matos-Leo claims that Stephenson’s treatment of her worsened. She says he berated her in meetings, called her incompetent in front of colleagues, and retaliated against her professionally. A sergeant allegedly remarked that this was “how the Chief gets when he is rejected.”

Matos-Leo’s attorney, John Scola, criticized the alleged behavior, stating, “Women in the NYPD should be judged solely on their job performance, not on their willingness to participate in a culture that pressures them to dress provocatively at department events.” He added, “No officer should be subjected to sexual harassment or forced to choose between their dignity and their career advancement.”

This is not Matos-Leo’s first legal battle with the NYPD. In 2019, she filed a lawsuit claiming retaliation after she reported a fellow officer—who was also her boyfriend—for criminal behavior. That case was later settled.

The NYPD has maintained that it does not tolerate sexual harassment and offers multiple channels, including anonymous reporting, for employees to file complaints. The city’s Law Department has stated it will review the lawsuit once served.

Ruel Stephenson, who was born in Clarendon, Jamaica, and migrated to the U.S. at age 10, has had a distinguished career in the NYPD. Starting as a patrol officer in Brooklyn’s 70th Precinct in 1995, he worked his way up the ranks, earning promotions to sergeant, lieutenant, captain, and ultimately assistant chief. When he was appointed borough commander of Manhattan North—the first Jamaican to hold the position—he spoke to The Gleaner about the significance of having someone in leadership who understands and represents the Jamaican community.

Stephenson has not publicly responded to the allegations.

More Stories

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Trinidad PM and other public officials to receive salary increase this month

Trinidad PM and other public officials to receive salary increase this...

Skip to content