Jamaican Author Susan Smith Inspires Hope in Little Black Girl

Boosting self-esteem and instilling confidence especially people of color is what publicist Susan Smith is hoping that her first book Little Black Girl will do for readers.

Having experienced instances of colorism, Smith decided to write the book to uplift others who are or have been in a similar situation. Smith wants to teach young girls from an early age to love and appreciate themselves so they can grow up to be confident women.

Smith, in pursuing her passion of writing, wants to connect with young girls across the world to let every little Black girl know that they are phenomenal and loved.

The book is about self-love and instilling confidence in children of color because I see confidence as something lacking in a lot of young girls and I want to see them grow up to be confident women,” Susan highlighted.

Smith, who is the principal of the Powerhouse Global Media, TV producer, consultant and booking agent has been steadily building an impressive reputation within the entertainment industry over the years and has now taken the leap into writing – something that she has always dreamed of doing.

“I wrote this book in less than an hour but the process to completion took over three years largely because I couldn’t find a good illustrator to work with. I eventually met Micah Goldsmith and he was able to bring everything to life,” she explained.

The project was made available on Amazon on April 9, 2022, and has been getting amazing feedback by readers.

A holder of a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from The University of the West Indies, Smith is currently completing her second book to be released later this year which is a compilation of poems for children. She is also working on a series of short stories that will include much of Jamaica’s folklore.

Looking forward to a fruitful future, Susan sees herself becoming a well-known children’s author, having a few books out and even winning a Pulitzer. As a publicist, in five years, Smith sees her business expanding to even higher heights and doing big things.

Little Black Girl is available for purchase on Amazon. If you’re in Jamaica, the book can be found at the Kingston-based Bookophilia.