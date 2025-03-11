Jamaican-American Rep. Byron Donalds announces bid for Florida governor

U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, a Brooklyn-born politician of Jamaican and Panamanian heritage, announced his intention to run for governor of Florida in 2026, backed by an early endorsement from U.S. President Donald Trump.

If successful, Donalds would become Florida’s first Black governor and the first governor of Caribbean descent. Donalds grew up in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York, and has frequently highlighted his heritage throughout his political career.

Donalds, 46, graduated from Nazareth Regional High School in East Flatbush, Brooklyn, before attending Florida A&M University and transferring to Florida State University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in finance and marketing in 2002. He began his professional career in 2003 as a credit analyst at TIB Bank, rising to senior credit analyst and commercial credit manager roles before leaving in 2007. Donalds later worked as a portfolio manager at CMG Surety LLC and became a financial advisor at Wells Fargo Advisors in 2015.

His political career began after his involvement in the Tea Party movement. In 2012, Donalds ran for the U.S. House in Florida’s 19th Congressional District but finished fifth out of six candidates. He was elected to the Florida House of Representatives in 2016, where he chaired the Insurance and Banking Subcommittee. In 2020, he won a seat in the U.S. House, representing Florida’s 19th Congressional District.

Donalds’ campaign platform includes lowering insurance costs, promoting the cryptocurrency industry, and preserving the Everglades. His wife, Erika Donalds, a former county school board member, has been active in efforts to expand charter schools and direct more taxpayer funding toward them.

Trump’s endorsement, posted on Truth Social, praised Donalds as a “highly respected congressman” and urged him to run. The president’s backing is expected to significantly influence the Republican primary, which may include other potential candidates like former U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz and Florida Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson.

Governor Ron DeSantis, who is term-limited, has not made an endorsement but recently suggested that his wife, Casey DeSantis, could be a potential contender. Speaking on Fox News, Donalds commended DeSantis’ leadership but pointed to his own record and Trump’s support as key strengths of his campaign.

In 2021, Byron Donalds noted the similarities between himself and Jamaican-American Rep. Colin Powell, emphasizing their shared Caribbean heritage and commitment to public service. Donalds has also been a prominent supporter of Trump, campaigning for him in 2024 and assisting with outreach to Black voters.

Donalds’ entry into the race sets up a high-profile contest in a state that has been a stronghold for Republicans in recent elections. His candidacy, combined with Trump’s endorsement, is likely to shape the direction of the GOP primary and the future of Florida’s leadership.