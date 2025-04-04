Jamaican-American NYC mayoral candidate Michael Blake slams dismissal of corruption charges against Eric Adams

Jamaican-American New York City mayoral candidate Michael Blake has strongly condemned a federal judge’s decision to dismiss public corruption charges against Mayor Eric Adams, accusing the Trump administration of shielding the embattled mayor.

On Wednesday, Manhattan Federal Judge Dale Ho dismissed the charges against Adams “with prejudice”, barring their re-filing. Judge Ho, in his ruling, expressed skepticism about the Justice Department’s reasoning, stating, “There may or may not be good reasons to drop this prosecution. But the reasons articulated by DOJ (Department of Justice), if taken at face value, are inconsistent with a decision to leave the charges in the indictment hanging like the proverbial sword of Damocles over the mayor.”

Michael Blake: ‘Eric Adams likely broke the law’

Blake, the son of Jamaican immigrants, told the Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC) that Adams should not be exonerated simply because charges were dropped.

“The dropping of the charges against Eric Adams doesn’t change the obvious. Eric Adams likely broke the law with an illegal campaign donation pay-to-play scheme,” said Blake, one of nine Democratic challengers in the upcoming June primary.

“He is just being saved by a Trump Justice Department that expects him to be their lackey,” Blake added.

- Advertisement -

Blake also accused the judge of political bias, suggesting the ruling was influenced by the former president.

“Judge Ho bowing to King Trump by dropping charges is the latest attack on our belief in government,” Blake said. “We need judges who will demand accountability, not turn a blind eye to blatant corruption.”

Michael Blake further claimed that the timing of the ruling was strategic.

“The timing is not a surprise, given that it’s the day before MAGA Eric needs to decide if he is still running as a Democrat,” he said. “Once again, Trump and Elon (Musk) are trying to save Eric.”

“Trump continues creating legal chaos and fear—not hope or order,” he added. “Today is the latest reminder that we desperately need a new generation of Black leadership.”

NYC Council Speaker: ‘This does not absolve Adams’

New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams, who is also expected to run against the mayor, criticized the ruling, emphasizing that it does not clear Adams of wrongdoing.

“It also does not end the chaos and shame this has brought on our city, with other ongoing criminal cases and investigations of the mayor’s office,” she said.

Quoting Judge Ho’s ruling, Speaker Adams noted, “Everything here smacks of a bargain: Dismissal of the indictment in exchange for immigration policy concessions.”

“Our city’s mayor should never be in the position of bargaining away New Yorkers and their rights,” she said.

Speaker Adams also pointed to broader concerns about the justice system’s fairness.

“It sends a terrible message and is a glaring example of double standards, where the powerful evade accountability that is often faced by the average person,” she said.

“New Yorkers deserve strong, independent leadership that won’t bend or cower to Trump and Elon Musk,” she continued. “Protecting our city and working families from their attacks must be our top priority, without the distractions and instability that have compromised this administration.”

The decision to drop charges comes amid growing criticism of Adams’s leadership, particularly from Caribbean immigration advocates.

Last month, Adams faced backlash after testifying before the U.S. Congressional Committee on Oversight amid heightened calls for his resignation over alleged collusion with Trump on mass deportations.

While the legal case against Adams is now closed, the political battle over his tenure—and the accusations of corruption—are likely to persist as the June primary approaches.