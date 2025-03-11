Jamaican-American Michael Blake announces run for New York City Mayor

Michael Alexander Blake, a proud Jamaican-American politician, has officially entered the race for Mayor of New York City in the upcoming 2025 election.

The 2025 New York City mayoral election is scheduled for November 4, 2025. Prior to the general election, the Democratic primary will take place on June 24, 2025, with early voting beginning ten days earlier.

Blake, a former New York State Assemblyman and Vice Chair of the Democratic National Committee, announced his candidacy in November 2024, joining a crowded field of contenders, including Jessica Ramos, Zellnor Myrie, Zohran Mamdani, Scott Stringer, Brad Lander, Whitney Tilson, and current Mayor Eric Adams.

Born in the Bronx to Jamaican immigrant parents, Blake’s name is a nod to two of Jamaica’s most influential political figures: Michael Manley and Alexander Bustamante. He attended New York City public schools before earning a journalism degree from Northwestern University. His deep-rooted connection to the city and his Caribbean heritage have shaped his political career, with a strong focus on uplifting communities of color and advocating for working-class families.

Blake’s political journey began with Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign, where he played a key role as Iowa deputy political director. He later joined the Obama administration, serving as associate director of public engagement and deputy associate director of intergovernmental affairs. In 2014, he was elected to the New York State Assembly, where he championed housing reform, criminal justice, and economic development.

His mayoral bid follows previous campaigns for New York City Public Advocate in 2019 and U.S. Congress in 2020, where he finished second in both Democratic primaries. Despite those setbacks, Blake has remained a respected leader in New York politics, with a reputation for grassroots organizing and community-driven policies.

Blake’s mayoral campaign is expected to focus on affordable housing, public safety, economic equity, and strengthening opportunities for immigrant communities. With a growing number of Caribbean and Black voters playing a key role in New York City’s political landscape, his Jamaican heritage could be a significant factor in energizing his base.

The 2025 New York City mayoral election promises to be a competitive race, with several progressive and establishment candidates vying for the position. As the campaign unfolds, Blake’s experience, policy vision, and deep Bronx roots will be tested as he seeks to become the first Jamaican-American mayor of New York City.