Jamaican-American Malika Harrison Named to Orlando Business’s Journal’s 40 Under 40

The Orlando Business Journal (OBJ) has recognized Jamaican-American Florida resident, Malika Harrison for her outstanding work in the state. She was named among the Journal’s 40 Under 40 class of 2020.

Harrison is currently the director of social responsibility for the Orlando Magic, the city’s NBA team.

She is responsible for overseeing all aspects of the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation (OMYF), the team’s charitable arm which serves local at-risk youth and has distributed more than $25 million over the last 30 years. In addition, she spearheads the social responsibility strategy of the team for community relations, cause marketing and philanthropy. Her community involvement includes Leadership Orlando – Class 98, Valencia College Horizon Scholars Program mentor, Foundation for Orange County Public Schools’ Read2Succeed program tutor, and serving on the inaugural onePulse Foundation Legacy Scholarship Committee.

She sits on multiple boards including Early Learning Coalition of Orange County, ELEVATE Orlando, the Holocaust Memorial Resource and Education Center of Florida, United Arts of Central Florida, and Orange County Parks and Recreation Advisory Board. Back in August, she also received a 2020 Sportys award for Best in Social Responsibility from the Greater Orlando Sports Commission for her continuing work in the community. In 2019, she was recognized as an Emerging Leader Honoree by the Association of Fundraising Professionals – Central Florida Chapter and in 2017 received New York University’s Bart Lawson Award for Distinguished Public Service.

Harrison has been with the Magic for more than three years. Prior to her work with the team, she was with S&P Global and S&P Global Foundation. She is a graduate of Florida A&M University, earning her bachelor’s in journalism and a Masters of Science in Public Relations and Corporate Communication from New York University.

She will be honored along with the 39 other executives at the Nov. 12 virtual celebration hosted by the OBJ, who recognizes people in the local community for a combination of business acumen, community involvement and active family lives, all before the age of 40.

The award honors the men and women in the area who have played a key role in shaping the Central Florida community.

This year’s award also recognizes those who have assisted the residents in need during the pandemic and have taken a stand on issues like discrimination and equality.