Jamaican American Carl Forbes Jr. heads Metropolitan Black Bar Association in NY

The Metropolitan Black Bar Association (MBBA), a unified association of Black and other minority lawyers in New York State, has announced the commencement of the term of its Jamaican American President Carl Forbes, Jr.

Forbes, a Brooklyn, New York resident, has been a member of MBBA since 2011 and has served on the MBBA’s Board for the past five years.

Forbes recently held the position of president-elect under the tenure of the Immediate Past President Anta Cissé-Green, in addition to serving as co-chair of the Solo and Small Firm Division, from July 2020 to June 2022.

Previously, Forbes served as a director from July 2017 to June 2020 under the tenures of past presidents Paula T. Edgar and Jason M. Clark.

Forbes is the founder and principal attorney of Carl Forbes Jr. Law Firm PLLC, a boutique New York City firm focused on real estate, estate planning, probate and estate administration, and estate litigation. He is also an experienced real estate investor and licensed real estate broker.

Forbes also serves as counsel to Hamilton Clarke, LLP, a boutique litigation firm in New York City.

“It is a tremendous honor and privilege to serve as president of the Metropolitan Black Bar Association, New York State’s largest predominantly Black bar association. I welcome and congratulate our newly elected officers and directors, whom I and the returning directors look forward to working closely with to serve our members and the community.” Forbes stated.

“My administration looks forward to continuing the MBBA’s mission of advancing equality and excellence in the pursuit of justice,” he added. “From Buffalo to Uvalde, and far too many places in between, hate has been allowed to fester and cause horrific tragedies. It is time that changes.

“While the federal government has been slow to act, we cannot be disheartened and must continue to push for change,” Forbes continued. “Our roles as attorneys and leaders require that we advocate for social justice and the end of mass gun violence.

Even so, Forbes said Black Americans face “a cruel reality rooted in systemic oppression: we remain the target of unjust policing and incarceration, are subject to racial health disparities, and have yet to realize the economic equity promised by the American Dream.”

He said his theme for this Bar Year is “Expanding our Reach,” which, he said, “we will achieve by enhancing the resources and education we provide to our members, broadening our legislative and public policy advocacy, deepening our service to the community, and protecting our mental, emotional, spiritual, and physical health.

“These goals can only be accomplished through the collective support of our members and partners because many hands make light work,” Forbes said. “If you are not already a member, I encourage you to become one today.”

The MBBA is New York State’s largest predominantly Black bar association whose purpose is to advance equality and excellence in the pursuit of justice, aid the progress of Black people and other people of color in the profession, address legal issues affecting the citywide community, and to foster the study of law by encouraging the personal and professional development of young lawyers and law students.

CMC/