Jamaica Diaspora Members Call for Representation in the Senate

A proposal recently rehashed by the leader of the opposition People’s National Party Mark Golding has been gaining traction among members of Jamaica’s diaspora.

While making his contribution to the budget debate on March 15, Golding argued that the island’s current constitutional arrangement has entrenched an adversarial political culture that does not support nation building.

“I am therefore in favor of reforms which force our political class to develop and accept the skills of consensus building, a process which will in itself help to build a more tolerant and loving society in Jamaica,” – Mark Golding.

“For example, the Senate should be expanded to include some independent members who are jointly appointed by the prime minister and the leader of the opposition. They must include representatives from key stakeholders in our society such as the churches and our diaspora on who we rely so much. After all, our national motto is “Out of Many, One People” and our constitutional arrangement should reflect this aspiration,” he continued.

The proposal to include members of the diaspora in the Jamaican Senate was first introduced by former Prime Minister Bruce Golding in 2008, but never came to fruition. This time around, it has received much support from key players in the Jamaican diaspora.

- Advertisement -

“The diaspora has invested in and continues to invest heavily in Jamaica, and we would welcome any opportunity to be part of the decision-making and policy implementation of the country,” said Dr. Allan Cunningham, the Global Jamaica Diaspora Council representative for the southern US.

Sharing similar sentiments was Dr. Karren Dunkley, the Global Jamaica Diaspora Council representative for the north-east US, who said in a statement: “The diaspora Northeast USA concurs with the resurrected call to have an independent member of the Senate represent the views of the diaspora. We want to engage with our beloved country, not only as fiscal sponsors or implementors of projects, but also as visionary thinkers with ideas that can further translate into policy instruments, options, and action plans.”

She added: “We believe that facilitating a senator for diaspora representation can imbue Jamaicans with access to the knowledge and expertise of its nationals overseas who are focused on national development and nation-building.”

While members of the diaspora support Golding’s recommendation, some Jamaicans do not think it is fair to have overseas citizens helping to make laws in the country.

Why should Jamaicans overseas be determining whether the laws that the Senate reviews and passes for us living here are good laws? The role of the Senate is as an oversight chamber. if they want to oversight life here, they must come live here,” said Clyde Williams, reacting to the recommendation.

Kenyatta Powell, attorney-at-law, and social commentator also questioned the need for the inclusion.

“I cannot see why it would be a necessity at all other than the arguments about the monetary contributions that the diaspora makes. It seems like what we are being asked to do it quantify the cost of a Senate seat, which seems a bit perverse,” he said.

The debate comes just a few months before Jamaica celebrates its 60th anniversary of independence. With the diaspora to play a key role in this year’s diamond jubilee celebrations, Golding has urged Prime Minister Andrew Holness to consider his recommendation as one aspect of national pride and nation-building.