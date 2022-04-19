Jamaica College Alumni Association Hosts Golf Tournament in Florida

The Jamaica College Old Boys Association of Florida (JCOBAFL) will hold the First Annual Blue Links Classic Golf Tournament on May 14, 2022, at the Jacaranda Golf Course in Plantation, Florida. The charity event will be organized in a Four-Person Best Shot (Scramble) format. Proceeds from the event will go toward supporting the young men currently enrolled at Jamaica College.

JCOBAFL invites golfers of all experience levels to have fun while they test their skills, knowing that their participation helps the students at JC, unifies the community, and strengthens its ties to the school.

President of JCOBAFL Xavier Murphy said “We are excited to have our First Annual Blue Links Classic event here in South Florida and looking forward to the community showcasing their golf skills at this fundraising effort,” he added that the goal is to continue to aid in creating bright futures for boys in Jamaica “We are looking forward to creating a brighter future for the students in Jamaica that we will support from the funds raised.”

The Charity event will cost US $150 for single golfers and US $500 for groups of four. Persons interested in participating in this year’s tournament may visit the website at https://bluelinksgolf.com/ for more information.

In addition to the golf tournament JCOBAFL will also host two raffles. The first raffle will be a weekend for two at Sandals Jamaica. Tournament attendees may enter for $10 and non-tournament attendees $20. Participants may also enter the 50/50 Raffle for $5.

All proceeds from the event will go to the JCOBAFL Scholarship Fund with additional funds going towards operational expenditures at Jamaica College.

The Jamaica College Old Boys Association of Florida was established in 2004. Since its establishment, the JCOBAFL has remained committed to upholding the traditions of excellence of Jamaica College as one of the foremost educational institutions in Jamaica and to support the school in the development of its students.