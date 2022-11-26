fbpx
spot_img
CommunityNewsmaker

Jamaica-born Paulette Simpson ranked among Britain’s top 10 most Influential Blacks

Jamaica-born Paulette Simpson ranked among Britain’s top 10 most Influential Blacks
Paulette Simpson
By Micaiah Morgan

Powerful Media has named Jamaica-born Paulette Simpson one of Britain’s top ten most influential people of African or Caribbean descent.

Simpson, who was raised in Manchester, Jamaica is the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of JN Bank UK- the country’s only Caribbean-owned bank and a member company of The Jamaica National Group. She is highly recognized for her leadership and campaigning activities for the rights of BAME (Black, Asian, Minority Ethnic) communities.

Simpson is also the executive director of The Voice, the UK’s only black national newspaper, which is also owned by The Jamaica National Group.

- Advertisement -

Powerful Media publishes the Powerlist each year, which honors the 100 most influential black Britons and recognizes the accomplishments of the most influential people of African, African-Caribbean, and African American heritage in the UK.

Simpson was ranked eighth on the Powerlist 2023. She was also ranked on the list in 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022; however, this is her first time appearing in the top 10.

The deputy chair of the Windrush Commemoration Committee in the UK, Simpson was appointed a Commander of the Order of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II in 2020.

- Advertisement -

She was also recognized with a Certificate of Commendation from the UK Home Secretary for outstanding contributions to the field of Home Affairs.

Simpson is a proud graduate of Manchester High School in Mandeville, Jamaica and received her primary education in both Mizpah and Christiana.

Like Simpson, the JN Group’s CEO Earl Jarrett was named on the high-profile Powerlist ranking making it a double celebration.

He was recognized for his visionary involvement in the group’s presence in the UK for more than 34 years, as well as the recent foundation of JN Bank UK, among other notable accomplishments.

 

Previous articleJamaican policeman arrested after reportedly found with illegal gun at checkpoint
Next articleGrenada to establish Office of Creative Affairs

Other Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

About us

CNW Network is South Florida’s number one Caribbean news network that comprises of CaribbeanNationalWeekly.com, National Weekly newspaper and CNW TV. Embedded in the community for over 20 years, we have established ourselves as Florida’s primary access to the Caribbean community.

Company

Subscribe

© 2022 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley

Half a billion dollars still unaccounted for following demonetization program in...

ENTER NOW!
Click here to view
Skip to content