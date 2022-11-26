Jamaica-born Paulette Simpson ranked among Britain’s top 10 most Influential Blacks

Powerful Media has named Jamaica-born Paulette Simpson one of Britain’s top ten most influential people of African or Caribbean descent.

Simpson, who was raised in Manchester, Jamaica is the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of JN Bank UK- the country’s only Caribbean-owned bank and a member company of The Jamaica National Group. She is highly recognized for her leadership and campaigning activities for the rights of BAME (Black, Asian, Minority Ethnic) communities.

Simpson is also the executive director of The Voice, the UK’s only black national newspaper, which is also owned by The Jamaica National Group.

Powerful Media publishes the Powerlist each year, which honors the 100 most influential black Britons and recognizes the accomplishments of the most influential people of African, African-Caribbean, and African American heritage in the UK.

Simpson was ranked eighth on the Powerlist 2023. She was also ranked on the list in 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022; however, this is her first time appearing in the top 10.

The deputy chair of the Windrush Commemoration Committee in the UK, Simpson was appointed a Commander of the Order of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II in 2020.

She was also recognized with a Certificate of Commendation from the UK Home Secretary for outstanding contributions to the field of Home Affairs.

Simpson is a proud graduate of Manchester High School in Mandeville, Jamaica and received her primary education in both Mizpah and Christiana.

Like Simpson, the JN Group’s CEO Earl Jarrett was named on the high-profile Powerlist ranking making it a double celebration.

He was recognized for his visionary involvement in the group’s presence in the UK for more than 34 years, as well as the recent foundation of JN Bank UK, among other notable accomplishments.