Jamaica-born Donna McLeod Running for Congress Seat in Georgia

Jamaica-born Donna McLeod is running in the 7th congressional seat in Georgia, in hopes of becoming the first Jamaican American Congresswoman in the state.

McLeod, who currently serves as a state representative, is contesting the Democratic primary on May 24 against incumbent Carolyn Bourdeaux (who currently represents the 7th district) and incumbent Lucy McBath (who currently represents the 6th district).

The 54-year-old Jamaican believes, however, that she has an advantage as the only candidate that lives in the districts and directly serves the community.

“I am running for Congress because I live in the 7th district, and I serve in the 7th district. Your representative in Congress should be an integral part of the community. In the 20-plus years I have lived in the 7th district, I have worked diligently on activities that build a better community. I have helped to register over 30,000 new voters, helped feed the hungry and started an organization that mentors young people about their civic responsibilities and voting.

“I have served two terms in the Georgia State House and was elected with an overwhelming majority of the votes. I have had the honor of serving my neighbours as a state representative and have gotten to know the people of the 7th district, and they got to know me. I am the only candidate who lives in the 7th district. This makes for better representation for the people that they serve,” she said in an interview with Jamaica Gleaner.

McLeod was born in Kingston, Jamaica, but migrated to Canada in 1977, where she grew up. She moved to Georgia in 1998 and became a US citizen in 2012.

A chemical engineer by profession, she has over 30 years of experience in quality assurance management/ engineering. She is also the president/CEO of Enviroqual, a quality assurance/regulatory consulting company.

McLeod first ran to represent District 105 in the Georgia House of Representatives in 2016 but lost the general election to incumbent Joyce Chandler.

In 2018, she ran again, and defeated Republican Donna Sheldon, winning by over 4000 votes. She also earned the endorsements of both President Barack Obama and Attorney General Eric Holder. In 2020, she ran for a third time and defeated Erik Dieks.

She says her top priority issues include voting, education, transportation, and healthcare.

McLeod also wants to expand Medicaid, as well as pass the Freedom Vote and the John Lewis Voting and Advancement Act. She also wants to see the establishment of Universal Pre-K.