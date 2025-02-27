Yvette-Colbourne-278x90
Caribbean Diaspora NewsSouth Florida News

Haitian-American Rousseau Durocher named Florida Animal Protection Leader of the Year

Broward County Animal Care Doug Brightwell and Rousseau Durocher
Doug Brightwell and Rousseau Durocher
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Broward County Animal Care is celebrating Intake Supervisor Rousseau Durocher after he was named Leader of the Year by the Florida Animal Protection and Advocacy Association (FAPAA).

A first-generation Haitian-American and a proud graduate of Broward County Public Schools, Durocher received the prestigious award during the 2025 Florida Animal Protection Conference – Compassion in Action.

Rousseau DurocherWith 15 years of service, Durocher has been instrumental in enhancing the intake process for both pets and their owners. His journey with Broward County Animal Care began in 2010 as a temporary worker, and through dedication and hard work, he now leads a six-member team focused on pet reunification, community fostering, and shelter intake programs. Under his leadership, the department has improved intake efficiency, reduced shelter overcrowding, and expanded outreach efforts to reunite lost pets with their families.

 

“Rousseau is an incredible contributor to our agency’s quest for excellent service to both our residents and their animals,” said Doug Brightwell, Director of Broward County Animal Care. “His leadership, compassion, and dedication represent the standard for our entire team, and we are thrilled to see him receive this well-earned recognition.”

- Advertisement -

The FAPAA Leader of the Year Award is determined through peer nominations and voting, honoring professionals who demonstrate exceptional leadership and commitment to animal welfare. Durocher’s recognition highlights Broward County Animal Care’s mission to serve the community with innovation, compassion, and excellence.

Broward County Animal Care is dedicated to protecting both residents and animals through community education and service initiatives. The organization’s four pillars—community animal care, equitable services, public safety, and world-class shelter operations—reflect its commitment to ensuring the welfare of animals and strengthening the bond between pets and their owners. The shelter continues to expand its programs, including free and low-cost pet adoptions, spay/neuter services, and pet retention resources.

Durocher’s award not only recognizes his outstanding contributions to animal welfare but also serves as an inspiration to the Haitian-American community and aspiring animal care professionals. His leadership and dedication have made a lasting impact on the lives of countless animals and families throughout Broward County.

More Stories

Jamaica National Awards 2022

Deadline approaches for diaspora nominees of Jamaica National Awards 2025

The deadline for submitting nominations for the 2025 Jamaica National Honours and Awards is set for Monday, March 31, 2025. The nomination process, overseen by...
Broward County Commissioner Alexandra P. Davis

Broward County Commissioner Alexandra Davis honored with Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award

Broward County Commissioner Alexandra Davis has been recognized with the prestigious Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award, an honor bestowed by the Biden Administration for her...
T-Mobile theft scheme South Florida

Four charged in $500,000 South Florida retail theft scheme

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier has announced felony charges against four individuals accused of orchestrating a large-scale organized retail theft scheme in South Florida...
Police Officer badly Injured in Broward County Hit-and-Run Incident

Police officer badly injured in Broward County hit-and-run incident

A police officer was injured while on duty in Broward County on Tuesday evening during an investigation in the area of the 8200 block...
Contributed Photo: Rikyra Wilson, co-founder of Black Medical Network (BMN).

Jamaican co-founds organization for Black international students in Canada

Twenty-year-old Rikyra Wilson, a native of St. Catherine, Jamaica, and co-founder of the Black Medical Network (BMN) at Wilfrid Laurier University in Waterloo, Ontario,...
during the Mayor’s Listening Tour at Lauderhill City Hall this month.

Mayor Denise Grant launches Listening Tour to shape Lauderhill’s future

Lauderhill Mayor Denise Grant has launched a citywide Listening Tour, an initiative aimed at fostering open dialogue with residents, business owners, and community leaders...
City of Miramar

City of Miramar celebrates 70 years of progress, diversity, and community excellence

The City of Miramar proudly marks its 70th anniversary, celebrating seven decades of growth, diversity, and innovation. Since its founding in 1955, Miramar has...
Mount Trashmore or Monarch Hill landfill, Broward

Broward County approves Monarch Hill landfill expansion near Coconut Creek

Broward County commissioners voted on Tuesday to approve the expansion of the Monarch Hill landfill, despite strong opposition from local leaders and residents. The decision,...
Tamarac triple murder

City of Tamarac to hold candlelight vigil for triple murder victims

The City of Tamarac is coming together in mourning and reflection as the community prepares to honor the victims of a tragic triple murder...
3 people stabbed in Fort Lauderdale police search for suspects

3 people stabbed in Fort Lauderdale police search for suspects

Police are investigating a stabbing incident that left three people injured in Fort Lauderdale on Monday night. Authorities responded around 8:25 p.m. to a...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Jamaica National Awards 2022

Deadline approaches for diaspora nominees of Jamaica National Awards 2025

Skip to content