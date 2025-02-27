Haitian-American Rousseau Durocher named Florida Animal Protection Leader of the Year

Broward County Animal Care is celebrating Intake Supervisor Rousseau Durocher after he was named Leader of the Year by the Florida Animal Protection and Advocacy Association (FAPAA).

A first-generation Haitian-American and a proud graduate of Broward County Public Schools, Durocher received the prestigious award during the 2025 Florida Animal Protection Conference – Compassion in Action.

With 15 years of service, Durocher has been instrumental in enhancing the intake process for both pets and their owners. His journey with Broward County Animal Care began in 2010 as a temporary worker, and through dedication and hard work, he now leads a six-member team focused on pet reunification, community fostering, and shelter intake programs. Under his leadership, the department has improved intake efficiency, reduced shelter overcrowding, and expanded outreach efforts to reunite lost pets with their families.

“Rousseau is an incredible contributor to our agency’s quest for excellent service to both our residents and their animals,” said Doug Brightwell, Director of Broward County Animal Care. “His leadership, compassion, and dedication represent the standard for our entire team, and we are thrilled to see him receive this well-earned recognition.”

- Advertisement -

The FAPAA Leader of the Year Award is determined through peer nominations and voting, honoring professionals who demonstrate exceptional leadership and commitment to animal welfare. Durocher’s recognition highlights Broward County Animal Care’s mission to serve the community with innovation, compassion, and excellence.

Broward County Animal Care is dedicated to protecting both residents and animals through community education and service initiatives. The organization’s four pillars—community animal care, equitable services, public safety, and world-class shelter operations—reflect its commitment to ensuring the welfare of animals and strengthening the bond between pets and their owners. The shelter continues to expand its programs, including free and low-cost pet adoptions, spay/neuter services, and pet retention resources.

Durocher’s award not only recognizes his outstanding contributions to animal welfare but also serves as an inspiration to the Haitian-American community and aspiring animal care professionals. His leadership and dedication have made a lasting impact on the lives of countless animals and families throughout Broward County.