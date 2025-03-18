Haitian-Amerian South Florida entrepreneur M. Denise Simmons named Franchisee of the Year

In a groundbreaking achievement during Women’s History Month, M. Denise Simmons, a first-generation Haitian-American businesswoman, has been named Franchisee of the Year by the International Franchise Association (IFA).

As the owner of Wisdom Senior Care in Fort Lauderdale, Simmons is being recognized for her outstanding contributions to senior care, workforce development, and mentorship, particularly for women of color seeking opportunities in business ownership.

Simmons was honored at the 65th IFA Annual Convention in Las Vegas, where she received the prestigious award that celebrates franchise owners who exemplify excellence in business and community service.

Simmons’ journey into franchising was deeply personal. In 2009, she made the difficult decision to leave a successful media relations career in New York City to care for her aging parents in Florida. This experience opened her eyes to the need for high-quality in-home senior care, inspiring her to join Wisdom Senior Care, a franchise dedicated to compassionate caregiving.

“Being recognized as Franchisee of the Year during Women’s History Month is incredibly meaningful to me,” said Simmons. “Women have always played a crucial role in caregiving and business, yet we still face barriers to ownership and leadership. Through Wisdom Senior Care, I strive to empower more women—especially women of color—to step into leadership roles, build their own businesses, and create generational wealth.”

In an industry where women own fewer than one in five businesses nationwide, Simmons’ success highlights the growing demand for mentorship, resources, and support for female entrepreneurs. By expanding opportunities in franchising, she is not only shaping the future of business ownership but also making financial independence more accessible to women from underrepresented backgrounds.

Recognized for impact and leadership

The IFA’s Franchisee of the Year award is given annually to top franchisees who demonstrate exceptional business acumen, community service, and leadership within their franchise networks. Winners are selected based on their contributions to economic growth, career development, and advocacy for the franchise model.

“Franchisees of the Year represent the very best of franchising,” said Matt Haller, President and CEO of the IFA. “They embody the American Dream, create economic opportunity, serve their communities, and show what it means to go into business for yourself, but not by yourself. We are proud to recognize M. Denise Simmons with the highest honor IFA awards to individual franchisees, and we salute her tireless efforts to lift all those she serves.”

As an advocate for women in business, Simmons continues to break barriers while providing essential services to the South Florida community. Her story is not just one of entrepreneurial success—it is a testament to the power of resilience, leadership, and the impact of immigrant women in shaping America’s economic future.