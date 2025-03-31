Caribbean Diaspora News

Guyanese activist Melly Mel granted bail following ICE arrest

By Sheri-kae McLeod

Guyanese social media activist Melissa Atwell-Holder, widely known as Melly Mel, has been granted bail after her arrest by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) two weeks ago.

Atwell-Holder appeared before Judge Mwangi Francis on Friday for a master hearing, where she secured a bond of US$7,500. Once the bond is posted, she will be released from detention.

The 38-year-old activist, who appeared in court wearing a brown jumpsuit and holding a book, was visibly shaking her head during the proceedings. Her attorney, Joyce Booth, addressed the court, clarifying that the case was related solely to an immigration matter involving her overstaying in the United States, and not her political activism.

Booth explained that Atwell-Holder entered the U.S. in 2022 and later married U.S. citizen Paul Holder in 2023. The couple has been living together in Brooklyn, New York, for the past two years. Booth emphasized that Atwell-Holder has no criminal history, is not a threat to the community, and is not considered a flight risk.

“This is a regular case of overstaying,” Booth stated, requesting a reasonable bond to be set.

Court records confirmed that background checks revealed no criminal history for Atwell-Holder. The 38-year-old has been awaiting approval for her pending adjustment of status with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) since 2023. Her I-130 petition was approved, and the I-485 adjustment of status application is still in progress.

Atwell-Holder’s case raised questions due to her marriage to a U.S. citizen, which typically makes her eligible for a waiver. However, her overstayed visa has placed her in removal proceedings. Despite this, Booth argued that the situation should be treated as a standard immigration case.

“This is a regular case of overstaying with no other reason,” Booth said.

After considering the circumstances, the judge approved a bond of US$7,500. Atwell-Holder will be released from the Richwood Correctional Center in Monroe, Louisiana, once the bond is paid.

 

