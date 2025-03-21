Caribbean Diaspora News

Caribbean-American congressman condemns closure of US Department of Education 

Adriano Espaillat
By Jovani Davis

Caribbean-American Congressman Adriano Espaillat (D-NY) has strongly denounced President Donald Trump’s executive order to dismantle the U.S. Department of Education, warning of its severe impact on students, teachers, and communities nationwide.

The Department of Education (DOE) was established in 1979 under the Carter administration to centralize and improve federal education policies, enforce civil rights laws in schools, and ensure equal access to quality education nationwide. It oversees key programs such as Pell Grants, federal student loans, special education funding, and resources for low-income schools. Espaillat stressed that eliminating the DOE would strip millions of students of critical support and weaken oversight of educational institutions.

Trump’s executive order tasks Education Secretary Linda McMahon with initiating the department’s closure, a process that cannot proceed without Congressional authorization. Espaillat condemned the decision, arguing that it undermines K-12 education, higher education, and essential federal programs that have been instrumental in supporting students from underserved communities.

“Dismantling the Department of Education would widen educational disparities and weaken accountability for vulnerable students, including minority youth, English Language Learners (ELLs), and individuals with disabilities,” Espaillat warned. He added that the move would shrink job opportunities, harm the national workforce, and diminish U.S. global competitiveness.

Espaillat vowed to fight the decision in the courts and in Congress, reaffirming his commitment to protecting federal education funding for institutions, educators, and students.

Espaillat is a Dominican-American politician who has served as the U.S. representative for New York’s 13th congressional district since 2017. He is the first Dominican American and the first formerly undocumented immigrant to serve in Congress.

“Education has been the backbone of this country for generations,” he stated. “We will challenge this action and do everything in our power to preserve vital educational resources.”

As a leading advocate for immigrant rights and minority communities, Espaillat reaffirmed his dedication to defending educational opportunities and resisting policies that threaten the nation’s future.

 

